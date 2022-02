FAIRFIELD, CONN. – The Merrimack College men's basketball team earned its second victory in as many games on Tuesday tonight in a 70-63 victory over Sacred Heart. Jordan Minor earned his Northeast Conference (NEC) leading 11th double-double of the season after scoring 24 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. The Kingston Mass native now has four double-doubles in a row. Mikey Watkins added 12 points and six assists to his season stat line. Mykel Derring knocked down three deep balls and two free throws for 11 points. With the win, the Warriors get back to .500 in NEC play.

8 HOURS AGO