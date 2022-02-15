ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

‘There are two answers’: Wordle users ‘confused’ as they share different results

By Laura Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HuVcl_0eEnvRBo00

Wordle users have taken to social media to express their frustration about getting “two different answers” for today’s game.

It comes less than a week after the daily word game moved to The New York Times ( NYT ) platform after the publisher bought it from creator Josh Wardle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Yet, for Wordle 241, players have realised that there are two possible answers.

“Same day, different Wordle. Is anyone having a different Wordle of the day too?” one user asked.

Another said: “Uhoh!! My partner and I got two different correct words for #Wordle today. What is happening?”

One user lamented that they got the “harder” of the two words which are ( *spoiler alert* ) agora and aroma.

“WaitttðŸ˜­ there are two different answers for today’s Wordle and I happened to get the harder one?????? What a p***take,” they said.

A user by the name of Susan felt that Wordle had pranked her “big time”. She tweeted: “I did in fact have a different word than everyone else. WHAT THE HELL IS AGORA. THIS WAS NO ONES WORD BUT MINE.”

One user said it was causing family rifts: “The absolute CHAOS on the group chats this morning when we discovered that we had two different words ðŸ˜µ‍ðŸ’« Wordle is really causing family arguments today.”

Another user said the fact people are getting different Wordles meant the NYT “managed to ruin the one good thing in our lives”.

Author Nicole Hayes wrote: “WHAT IS HAPPENING TO WORDLE?

“It’s been my singular, consistent joy these past weeks, and suddenly there are different words on the same day and the unheralded inclusion of words formerly known as proper nouns. WHAT IS THIS INSANITY? GIVE OUR WORDLE BACK.”

One user explained why there were two words. Users who haven’t migrated to the NYT website for Wordle yet and are still on Powerlanguage will have had a different answer to those on the NYT website.

The confusion comes a day after Wordle users were complaining that the game had “gotten harder” since it moved to the NYT website.

The way the game works is that users get six attempts at guessing a daily five-letter word, and the word should be the same for everyone. Unless you’re attempting today’s Wordle, that is.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Hayes
Indy100

What is today's Wordle 232 answer?

It may be a Sunday but even today players need their daily dose of Wordle. The addictive word game has completely taken over the internet with millions of daily players taking to social media to share their success - or lack thereof. (If you haven't played before, you certainly would...
VIDEO GAMES
Upworthy

Employee told to clock out only with manager's permission, she makes boss regret it immediately

Having a toxic boss can make going to work a nightmare. They always seem to get a power trip from micromanaging employees. One employee who worked in the retail sector claimed that she had one day been told to leave work only after getting permission from a manager. That had never been the rule at the workplace and the manager appeared to exercise their power over her for no reason. She shared the story with Reddit and explained how she turned the tables on her manager.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#Nyt
The Independent

Wordle will be free forever – you just have to save it

Players of the viral gaming sensation Wordle have launched a campaign to keep the daily word puzzle free after it was bought by the New York Times for a seven-figure sum – but there may already be a way to keep it free forever.The #KeepWordleFree campaign aims to prevent the beloved game from falling behind a paywall, despite the NYT assuring fans that it will “initially remain free to new and existing players”.The game’s creator, software engineer Josh Wardle, also sought to address concerns by revealing that even after it moves to the newspaper’s website it will “be free to...
VIDEO GAMES
soyacincau.com

The New York Times just bought Wordle, but why?

Wordle, the insanely popular word game, was created by Josh Wardle (good one) as a gift for his partner but is now owned by The New York Times Company (NYT). The game was purchased for a price that was “in the low-seven figures,” but why was it sold in the first place? To understand why Wordle sold out, we need to know about its history.
ECONOMY
Jake Wells

Popular Wordle Game Will No Longer Be Free, Bought By New York Times

gamePhoto By Atif Kusma (Creative Commons) That game you've been hearing about or playing yourself will likely soon have a price tag attached to it as Wordle was just purchased by The New York Times today. The game Wordle will be included in the daily word puzzle as part of The New York Times Games subscription.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
The Independent

‘That’s not even a word’: Twitter users stumped by today’s Wordle

Just one day after Wordle users reported having two different answers, those who have played Wordle 242 have taken to Twitter to say they don’t know what today’s word is.Yesterday, users globally were left dumbfounded as Wordle gave two different answers for its 241 game, aroma and agora.The way the word game works is there is a new five-letter word each day which users have six attempts at guessing.The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle in October last year and was acquired by The New York Times (NYT) for an undisclosed seven-figure sum earlier this month.Yet today,...
INTERNET
Pocket-lint.com

New York Times slices rude words from Wordle dictionary

(Pocket-lint) - Wordle's popularity seems to be enduring since the major shake-up of its purchase by the New York Times, especially since the paper's team fixed some teething problems with people's stats transferring to its new URL. What is Wordle and why is everyone talking about it?. After maintaining during...
TECHNOLOGY
Beta News

My correct Wordle answer is probably different to yours today

Ever since the New York Times bought Wordle there’s been talk that the game has been made harder. Yesterday, The Verge looked into the claim and found that nothing has changed because the solutions have been preset since the game first launched. And I’d agree that was the case,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

The Independent

507K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy