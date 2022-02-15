‘There are two answers’: Wordle users ‘confused’ as they share different results

Wordle users have taken to social media to express their frustration about getting “two different answers” for today’s game.

It comes less than a week after the daily word game moved to The New York Times ( NYT ) platform after the publisher bought it from creator Josh Wardle for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Yet, for Wordle 241, players have realised that there are two possible answers.

“Same day, different Wordle. Is anyone having a different Wordle of the day too?” one user asked.

Another said: “Uhoh!! My partner and I got two different correct words for #Wordle today. What is happening?”

One user lamented that they got the “harder” of the two words which are ( *spoiler alert* ) agora and aroma.

“WaitttðŸ˜­ there are two different answers for today’s Wordle and I happened to get the harder one?????? What a p***take,” they said.

A user by the name of Susan felt that Wordle had pranked her “big time”. She tweeted: “I did in fact have a different word than everyone else. WHAT THE HELL IS AGORA. THIS WAS NO ONES WORD BUT MINE.”

One user said it was causing family rifts: “The absolute CHAOS on the group chats this morning when we discovered that we had two different words ðŸ˜µ‍ðŸ’« Wordle is really causing family arguments today.”

Another user said the fact people are getting different Wordles meant the NYT “managed to ruin the one good thing in our lives”.

Author Nicole Hayes wrote: “WHAT IS HAPPENING TO WORDLE?

“It’s been my singular, consistent joy these past weeks, and suddenly there are different words on the same day and the unheralded inclusion of words formerly known as proper nouns. WHAT IS THIS INSANITY? GIVE OUR WORDLE BACK.”

One user explained why there were two words. Users who haven’t migrated to the NYT website for Wordle yet and are still on Powerlanguage will have had a different answer to those on the NYT website.

The confusion comes a day after Wordle users were complaining that the game had “gotten harder” since it moved to the NYT website.

The way the game works is that users get six attempts at guessing a daily five-letter word, and the word should be the same for everyone. Unless you’re attempting today’s Wordle, that is.