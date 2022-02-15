Legals for February, 15 2022

No. 28310 Lewis N. Stoddard, Bar No. 60723896 Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C. 300 W. Main Street, Suite 150 Boise, ID 83702 Phone: 801-355-2886 Facsimile: 801-328-9714 Email: lewis@hwmlawfirm.com Attorney for Plaintiff | HWM File No. MT10621 MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FLATHEAD COUNTY Community Loan Servicing, LLC fka Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, Plaintiff, v. Michael S. Moore; Nora D. Moore; Midland Funding LLC; The Bigfork Real Property Trust u/d/t October 17, 1993, Toni Lee Laurendeau, Trustee; State of Montana, by and through the Department of Revenue; John Doe as the Unknown Successor Trustee of the The Bigfork Real Property Trust u/d/t October 17, 1993; and Unknown Parties in possession of or with an interest in the real property commonly known as: 349 Peaceful Drive, Bigfork, MT 59911, Defendants. SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION Case No.: DV-15-2021-0001444-FO To: John Doe as the Unknown Successor Trustee of the Bigfork Real Property Trust u/d/t October 17, 1993; and The Bigfork Real Property Trust u/d/t October 17, 1993, Toni Lee Laurendeau, Trustee and Unknown Parties in possession of or with an interest in the real property commonly known as: 349 Peaceful Drive, Bigfork, MT 59911 A lawsuit has been filed against you for amongst other things, foreclosure of real property located in the County of Flathead, State of Montana. The real property has an address of 349 Peaceful Drive, Bigfork, MT 59911 and is more particularly described as follows: Lot 54 of Peaceful Acres, according to the plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. Retracement Certificate of Survey No. 9174. Within 21 days after service of this summons on you or (42 days if you are the State of Montana, a state agency, or a state officer or employee, or 60 days if you are the United States of America, or federal agency), you must serve on the plaintiff an answer to the attached complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Montana Rules of Civil Procedure. Do not include the day you were served in your calculation of time. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff`s attorney, if plaintiff is represented by an attorney, whose name and address are listed above. If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. You also must file your answer or motion with the court. Date: January 27, 2022 /s/ CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT February 1, 8, 15, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28311 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on May 31, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the East door of the Flathead County Justice Center located at 920 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901, the following described real property situated in Flathead County, State of Montana: Lot 3 of Lonepine Meadows, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. More commonly known as 913 Denver Street, Whitefish, MT 59937. Dennis Wood a/k/a Dennis W. Wood and Therese Wood a/k/a Therese R. Wood, as Grantors, conveyed said real property to Citizen's Title and Escrow Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for Freedom Bank, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, by Deed of Trust dated on February 5, 2007, and filed for record in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder in Flathead County, State of Montana, on February 9, 2007 as Instrument No. 200704009450, and modified pursuant to the Modification recorded on August 22, 2014, as Entry No. 201400016462, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: Chase Home Finance, LLC Assignment Dated: October 1, 2010 Assignment Recorded: October 8, 2010 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 201000023349 Assignee: Federal National Mortgage Association Assignment Dated: February 27, 2015 Assignment Recorded: March 2, 2015 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 201500003964 Assignee: LSF10 Master Participation Trust Assignment Dated: April 4, 2018 Assignment Recorded: April 4, 2018 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 201800006428 All in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder for Flathead County, Montana. Jason J. Henderson is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, State of Montana, on July 16, 2021, as Instrument No. 202100023912, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to the Grantor(s) failure to make monthly payments beginning March 1, 2020, and each month subsequent, which monthly installments would have been applied on the principal and interest due on said obligation and other charges against the property or loan. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $469,179.91, interest in the sum of $23,105.45, escrow advances of $15,603.32, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $-9,879.50 for a total amount owing of $498,009.18, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason. In the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 20th day of January, 2022. Jason J. Henderson Substitute Trustee 38 2nd Avenue East Dickinson, ND 58601 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. MT11129 February 1, 8, 15, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28346 Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, P.C. P.O. Box 4955 Whitefish, MT 59937 Telephone (406) 730-2752 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FLATHEAD COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of PATSY R. KASBERG Deceased. Case No. DP-22-036D NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mark D. Kasberg has been appointed as personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Lori B. Miller, P.C., attorney for the personal representative, return receipt requested, at P.O. Box 4955, Whitefish, Montana, 59937, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 11th day of February 2022. LORI B. MILLER, P.C. By: Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, Attorney at Law February 15, 22, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP ________________________

No. 28347 Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, P.C. P.O. Box 4955 Whitefish, MT 59937 Telephone (406) 730-2752 Attorney for Personal Representative MONTANA ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT FLATHEAD COUNTY In the Matter of the Estate of MARILYN C. YOUNG Deceased. Case No. DP-22-034B NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Todd A. Young has been appointed as personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be mailed to Lori B. Miller, P.C., attorney for the personal representative, return receipt requested, at P.O. Box 4955, Whitefish, Montana, 59937, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. Dated this 11 day of February 2022. LORI B. MILLER, P.C. By: Lori B. Miller Lori B. Miller, Attorney at Law February 15, 22, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28344 Service Date: February 10, 2022 DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SERVICE REGULATION BEFORE THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF THE STATE OF MONTANA IN THE MATTER OF NorthWestern Energy's Application for a Partial Waiver of Administrative Rule of Montana 38.5.176 REGULATORY DIVISION DOCKET NO. 2022.01.010 NOTICE OF APPLICATION AND OPPORTUNITY TO COMMENT NorthWestern Energy ("NWE") is preparing to file with the Montana Public Service Commission ("Commission") an application for authority to increase the rates it charges for natural gas service in Montana. Such a filing is subject to the Commission's Minimum Rate Case Filing Standards, set forth in Mont. Admin. Rs. 38.5.101 et. seq. The standards require NWE to prepare and file a marginal cost of service study. On January 7, 2022, NWE filed with the Commission a Request for Waiver ("Request") of that requirement. In the Request, NWE states good cause exists to waive the requirement in the rule because marginal cost of service studies do not provide sufficient usable information in the context of a natural gas rate case to justify the amount of work necessary to prepare and file such a study. NWE states the Commission granted an identical request in Montana-Dakota Utilities' last two natural gas rate cases. See Notice of Commission Action, Dkt. 2020.04.044 (May 26, 2020); Notice of Commission Action, Dkt. N2017.8.69 (Sept. 18, 2017); Notice of Commission Action, Dkt. N2014.7.64 (Aug. 6, 2014). NWE states the Montana Consumer Counsel ("MCC") does not object to its Request. A copy of the Request is publicly available at the following locations: the Commission's business office, 1701 Prospect Avenue, Helena, MT; online at the Commission's website (http://psc.mt.gov) under Docket No. 2022.01.010; and at the office of Montana Consumer Counsel, which represents consumer interests before the Commission, 111 North Last Chance Gulch, Suite 1B, Helena, MT (406) 444-2771. Interested parties can register on the Commission's website to be added to the Watch List for notice of filings in this docket (select "EDDI", create ePass account, and, under "Watch List" tab, enter Docket No.2022.01.010). The Commission invites any interested party affected by NWE's Request to file comments March 3, 2022. Written public comments on this matter may be submitted to the Commission's address at 1701 Prospect Ave., P.O. Box 202601, Helena, MT 59620; through the Commission's website at http://psc.mt.gov (Select "Documents & Proceedings" tab; select "Comment on a Proceeding"; select "Continue as Guest"; complete form, select "Submit"); or by email at pschelp@mt.gov. The Commission's jurisdiction over this matter is provided in Title 69 and Title 2, Chapter 4 of the Montana Code Annotated; Title 38, Chapters 2 and 5 of the Montana Administrative Rules, and any prior orders of the Commission relevant to the issues presented. DONE AND DATED this 10th day of February, 2021. BY THE MONTANA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION JAMES BROWN, Chairman BRAD JOHNSON, Vice Chairman TONY O'DONNDELL, Commissioner RANDALL PINOCCI, Commissioner JENNIFER FIELDER, Commissioner February 15, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28329 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE On June 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM, at the East Door, Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901, Brigham J. Lundberg, a member of the Montana State Bar, as successor trustee, will sell at public auction to the highest bidder, the following described real property situated in Flathead County, Montana, and described as follows: That part of Lot 8 of Block 2 of BERNARD'S PARK, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana, and more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the NW corner of Section 3, Township 28 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana; thence along the Westerly line of said Section 3 South 02°51'00" East 704.11 feet to the Southwesterly corner of Lot 7 Block 2 of BERNARD'S PARK records of Flathead County, Montana said corner being the point of beginning; thence along the Southerly boundary of said Lot 7 South 89°59'38" East 343.29 feet to a point; thence South 02°38'02" East 85.00 feet to a point; thence South 89°59'41" East 300.00 feet to the Westerly right of way of a 60-foot county road known as Bernard Road as shown on Bernard's Park records of Flathead County, Montana; thence along the said Westerly right of way of said Bernard Road South 02°38'02" East 15.10 feet to the Northeasterly corner of Lot 9 Block 2 of BERNARD'S PARK records of Flathead County, Montana; thence along the Northerly boundary of said Lot 9 North 89°59'41" West 652.87 feet to the Westerly line of said Section 3; thence along the said Westerly line of said Section 3 North 02°51'00" East 100.12 feet to the point of beginning. Parcel ID No.: 50-0009279 which has the address of 172 Bernard Road, aka 1049 South Bernard Court, Kalispell, MT 59901. Said sale will be made to satisfy the obligation secured by and pursuant to the power of sale conferred in the trust indenture/deed of trust ("Deed of Trust") dated August 12, 2013 and executed by Cami R. Stacy and Joshua G. Doty, as grantors ("Grantor"), to Insured Titles, as trustee, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mann Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns, as beneficiary, and recorded on August 12, 2013 as Instrument No. 201300020477, official records of Flathead County, Montana. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. ("Beneficiary"), the current beneficiary, by written instrument filed for record on April 6, 2021, as Instrument No. 202100011935, official records of Flathead County, Montana. Brigham J. Lundberg ("Successor Trustee") is the successor trustee of the Deed of Trust pursuant to an Appointment of Successor Trustee/Substitution of Trustee recorded on January 27, 2022 as Instrument No. 202200002347, official records of Flathead County, Montana. Beneficiary has declared the grantors in default of the terms of the Deed of Trust and the promissory note ("Note") secured by the Deed of Trust because of Grantors' failure to timely pay all monthly installments of principal, interest, and, if applicable, escrow reserves for taxes and/or insurance as required by the Note and Deed of Trust. According to the Beneficiary, the obligation evidenced by the Note is now due for the August 1, 2020 installment payment. As of January 14, 2022, the amount necessary to satisfy this obligation was $82,736.83. This amount includes the outstanding principal balance of $71,385.57, plus accrued interest, accrued late charges, accrued escrow installments for insurance and/or taxes (if any), and advances for the protection of the beneficiary's security interest (if any). Due to the default stated above, Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Successor Trustee, to sell the above-described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the beneficiary, excepting only the trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed without any representation or warranty, including warranties of title or possession, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale is subject to bankruptcy filing, payoff, reinstatement, or other circumstance that affects the validity of the sale. If the sale is set aside or the trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of funds paid to the successor trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason, and in the event of a bankruptcy filing or other court-ordered stay, the sale may be postponed by the trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. The grantors, the successor-in-interest to the grantors, or any other person having an interest in the aforesaid property, at any time prior to the trustee's sale, may pay to the present beneficiary the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and thereby cure the default theretofore existing. This communication is from a debt collector. It is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. DATED: 2/2/2022 /S/ Brigham J. Lundberg Brigham J. Lundberg, Successor Trustee Lundberg & Associates, PC 3269 S. Main St., Ste. 100, Salt Lake City, UT 84115 801-263-3400 Office Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. February 8, 15, 22, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28348 STOGSDILL & BIRDWELL, P.C. Attorneys at Law 224 W. Main Street, Suite 511 Lewistown, Montana 59457 Telephone: (406) 538-2623 Fax: (406) 538-4716 Attorneys for Plaintiff MONTANA, ELEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, FLATHEAD COUNTY DAVID L. ARMSTRONG, Plaintiff, v. The heirs and devisees of HARVEY D. ARMSTRONG, deceased, and the heirs and devisees of MARJORIE E. ARMSTRONG, deceased, and all other persons, unknown, claiming or who might claim any right, title, estate, or interest in or lien or encumbrances upon the real property described in the Complaint, or any thereof adverse to Plaintiff's ownership or any cloud upon Plaintiff's title thereto, whether such claim be present or contingent, including any claim or possible claim or dower, inchoate or accrued, Defendants. Cause No. DV-15-2022-041 SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to answer the Complaint of Plaintiff filed in the above action, which said Complaint is filed in the office of the Clerk of the above-entitled Court, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to file your Answer and serve a copy thereof upon Plaintiff's attorney, within twenty-one (21) days after service of this Summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service; and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment will be taken against you by default for the relief demanded in the Complaint herein. This action is brought for the purpose of quieting title to that certain real property which is located in Flathead County, State of Montana, more particularly described as follows: Lot 82 of Echo Acres Addition No. 1, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. February 11, 2022 Peg L. Allison Clerk of Court By: /s/ Sheri Larson February 15, 22, March 1, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________