Low-code is the latest hype and everyone seems eager to jump on the bandwagon after promising numbers presented by Gartner and Forrester. However, low-code platforms are not a perfect fit for AI use cases on their own. They come with their own share of drawbacks, such as increased overhead and increased maintenance. As long as you keep your AI code separate and pick the right tools for each job, you can make it work with low-code though.

SOFTWARE ・ 22 HOURS AGO