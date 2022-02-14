ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Top 10 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in 2021 in ZIP Code 62357

By West Central Reporter
West Central Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided in 2021 to small businesses in ZIP Code 62357, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by...

westcentralreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Home Equity Loans Can Be a Great Way to Refinance

Inflation is a growing problem, and the Fed is expected to raise interest rates on various types of loans to help combat it. With mortgage and credit card interest rates set to spike, some people are looking at home equity loans to consolidate their debt. How do these loans work?
BUSINESS
kirklandreporter.com

Best Emergency Loans For Bad Credit | Top 4 Same Day Loans In 2022 | Direct Lenders For Online Payday Loans With Guaranteed Approval | Quick Cash Loans Near Me

Getting Emergency loans with bad credits may seem impossible to many. However, the reality is quite the opposite. You can get a payday loan approved even with bad credit in case of an emergency. Humans have no control over unexpected events and emergencies. No matter how hard you try, sometimes financial problems can exceed your capabilities leaving you under pressure. Such situations drain out the energy from people and leave them in a helpless condition. They desire to get out of these miseries as soon as possible.
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Hartman
Markets Insider

Student-loan payments resume in 90 days. Here's how the Education Department plans to make the transition easier for borrowers.

The Education Dept. plans to implement flexibilities for student-loan borrowers when payments resume in May. They include a grace period for those who fall behind on payments, along with expanding customer service for borrowers. But many borrowers still worry they will be unable to afford another monthly bill in a...
PERSONAL FINANCE
West Central Reporter

One physician assistant license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 62374 during March

One physician assistant license is set to lapse in ZIP Code 62374 during March, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses are set to lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business growth and...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Forgiveness#Harvard Business School#Borrowercurrent#Wes Burton Trucking
ZDNet

Best bankruptcy credit card 2022: Rebuild your credit

Bankruptcy can help you reset your financial future. After you go through one, a wise step is to rebuild your credit. When searching for the best bankruptcy credit cards, it is vital to be realistic about the types of offers you might receive. In most instances, this might include you...
CREDITS & LOANS
thequakercampus.org

Federal Loan Freeze: What You Should Know

In March of 2020, many undergrads dropped out of university due to a questionable return on investment for an education. At the same time, many households faced a greater threat: unemployment. During the first week of the pandemic, over a million people and roughly a third of households had someone lose a job and/or were forced to take a pay cut via the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. With many companies going out of business and job security being at an all time low, both students and alumni questioned how to pay back their loans, which ranged from tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars. In response to this, the Federal Government decided to freeze any payments for student debt on Friday, March 13 of 2020 until the economy is at a stable place for lenders to attempt monthly payments.
U.S. POLITICS
Advocate Andy

Utah Bank Named as Enabler of Predatory Puppy Loans

Consumer groups issue report calling out TAB Bank and EasyPay over predatory practices. Consumer advocates are calling out EasyPay Finance and Utah-based TAB Bank for their roles in predatory loans for financing puppies. These loans can carry rates up to 189%. Consumer and animal welfare advocates joined together to issue a report on the practices of EasyPay and their bank partner TAB Bank.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

$10,000 personal loans: How to qualify for $10k fast

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. If you need to cover a personal...
CREDITS & LOANS
ABC Action News

Student loan confusion as borrowers are notified of new servicers

A number of federal student loan servicers notified borrowers they would be changing hands in 2022. Some have already made the switch. Six million Navient borrowers are now going through a provider called Aidvantage but for the 8.5 million Fed-Loan borrowers the answer isn't so clear. According to Studentaid.gov, Fed-Loan...
CREDITS & LOANS
Money

How to Refinance Student Loans

In an ideal scenario, refinancing your student loans can help you secure a lower interest rate, reduce your monthly loan payments or both. However, refinancing isn’t a smart move — nor is it always possible — for every borrower. And there are several downsides to refinancing federal student loans that you should be aware of.
PERSONAL FINANCE
royalexaminer.com

Student loan payments paused again

Americans worried about repaying their student loans have gotten another reprieve with President Joe Biden extending a pause on repayment and interest accumulation until May 1, 2022. The government paused student loan repayment shortly after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when millions suddenly found themselves without jobs. Since then, the government has extended the reprieve several times.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy