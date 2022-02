Defense once again helped the Chargers dominate for their third win in a row. KML flustered Berlin, leading 21-4 with just under 5 minutes in the first half. That trend continued into the second half, allowing KML to race out to a 30 point lead. Not only that, but the bench stepped up as well, led by Matthew Thistle’s hot shooting night, going 4-4 from downtown along with his 8 rebounds. Matthew Boxrud’s 14 points and 5 rebounds propelled the Chargers in the second half as well.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO