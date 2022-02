In one of their last non-conference games of the season, the Chargers came out firing on all cylinders for the second game in a row. Defense once again set the tone for the night, as the University School coughed the ball up 21 times. The Chargers were once again hot from deep, knocking down 13 three pointers while winning the rebounding battle 42-29. Austin Wagner filled the stat sheet, tallying 19 points, 11 rebounds, and handing out 6 assists. Garrett Murphy added 19 points and 4 rebounds of his own, while Jack Leffel tallied 13 points and 3 steals. Trey Luehring also had a solid night off the bench, scoring 9 points on three 3 pointers.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO