ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Russia's Yandex eyes $6.5 bln revenue in 2022, sharp e-commerce growth

By Alexander Marrow, Gleb Stolyarov
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WTigG_0eEnggsG00

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex (YNDX.O) on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in adjusted annual net profit, but said total revenue could surge this year to around $6.5 billion, driven in part by high turnover growth in e-commerce.

Yandex's core advertising business, which accounted for 47% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, suffered during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but surging interest in online transactions allowed its other businesses to flourish.

Revenue, which the company expects to reach 490 billion-500 billion roubles ($6.50 billion-$6.63 billion) in 2022, jumped 54% last year to 356.2 billion roubles compared to 2020, above company guidance of 340 billion-350 billion roubles.

Yandex's adjusted net income stood at 8 billion roubles in 2021, down 55% on a like-for-like basis including its loss-making Yandex.Market e-commerce venture.

Investments in high-growth segments, such as e-commerce and media services, curbed profit last year, Yandex said.

It expects its total e-commerce gross merchandise volume (GMV) to double in 2022, while GMV in its taxi segment, which includes ride-hailing and car-sharing, should reach 700 billion-720 billion roubles this year.

Yandex spent $600 million on e-commerce initiatives in 2021, $50 million less than its guidance, which CFO Svetlana Demyashkevich said was evidence of disciplined capital allocation.

She said Yandex finished the year with $1.4 billion in cash after paying $1 billion to buy Uber's (UBER.N) stakes in their joint foodtech, delivery and self-driving businesses. read more

"We remain well capitalized to fund our planned strategic investments," she said.

Yandex.Market registered a full-year loss of 40.5 billion roubles in adjusted EBITDA, but Yandex was bullish on its e-commerce prospects, expecting its subscription model and logistics infrastructure to help it capitalise.

Yandex's combined services offering should help it become one of the top three e-commerce players once the fragmented market consolidates in two to three years, TMT analyst at Gazprombank Anna Kupriyanova told Reuters.

Yandex's Nasdaq-listed shares were up 15.2% after the results, as of 1616 GMT, also driven higher by hopes that a military conflict between Russia and Ukraine may be averted. The shares had slumped almost 13% on Friday during a sell-off in Russian assets over Ukraine concerns. read more

($1 = 75.4250 roubles)

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Dmitriy Turlyun; Editing by Katya Golubkova, Jan Harvey and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fintech firm Circle doubles valuation to $9 bln in new SPAC deal

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fintech company Circle Internet Financial said on Thursday it was valued at $9 billion under new deal terms for its merger with blank-check firm Concord Acquisition Corp. The previous agreement announced in July which valued the company at $4.5 billion has now been terminated, it said....
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rouble weakens as Ukraine, Russia-backed rebels trade shelling accusations

MOSCOW, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble and stocks slipped in volatile trade on Thursday after Russian-backed rebels and Ukrainian forces traded accusations of firing shells across the ceasefire line in eastern Ukraine, sending market players running for cover. Kyiv said the incidents in eastern Ukraine looked like a...
POLITICS
Reuters

Maroc Telecom's 2021 profit flat as competition intensifies

RABAT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecoms operator, reported on Thursday that profit barely grew last year as revenue dropped by 2.7% in an increasingly competitive domestic market. The company said 2021 profit rose by just 0.2% to 6.014 billion dirhams ($642.2 million) while revenue fell...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Israeli software company Nice eyes double-digit growth in 2022

JERUSALEM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Israeli enterprise software provider Nice (NICE.TA), expects double-digit growth taking revenue above $2 billion for 2022, it said as it reported a higher than expected increase in quarterly net profit on Thursday. Nice earned $1.73 per diluted share excluding one-off items in the fourth quarter,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Commerce#Total Revenue#Russian#Gmv#Cfo#Ebitda
Reuters

DoorDash shares surge on revenue beat, stand out among pandemic darlings

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Shares of DoorDash Inc surged 26% in premarket trade on Thursday after the food-delivery company beat estimates for quarterly revenue, a rare bright spot among stay-at-home darlings that have seen their stocks languish post results. The company’s 34% revenue rise, although slower than the blistering pace...
MARKETS
Reuters

Russia's Magnit may raise dividends, hints at M&A opportunities - CEO

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian retailer Magnit may be able to return more money to shareholders through dividends even as it keeps the door open to acquisitions, CEO Jan Dunning told Reuters on Thursday. Magnit, one of Russia’s largest food retailers, earlier this month reported 2021 revenues of 1.9 trillion roubles...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Software firm Palantir boosts revenue view on commercial strength

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Palantir Technologies (PLTR.N) forecast current-quarter sales above estimates on Thursday, after a steady flow of government contracts and a growing commercial portfolio boosted the data analytics software firm's fourth-quarter revenue. Known for its work with the U.S. Army, the Central Intelligence Agency and other government bodies,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
Reuters

Wall St set for sharp losses as Ukraine tensions mount

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open sharply lower on Thursday as escalating tensions between the West and Russia surrounding Ukraine unnerved investors, with some disappointing earnings also weighing on the mood. Futures took a sharp leg lower following news that Russia has expelled deputy U.S. ambassador...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nvidia forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, banking on the supercharged demand for data centers. The company is the world's largest maker of graphic and artificial intelligence chips. With tech firms venturing into the "metaverse" and a spike in demand for data centers, the company has raked in billions in revenue.
MARKETS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on Thursday upgraded its key medium-term profitability target and said it would hit its efficiency ratio goal in 2022 as it provided an update on strategy and goals. Wall Street's premier investment bank also set new goals for transaction banking deposits...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Emerging markets better equipped to deal with Fed rate hike cycle - S&P

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Financing conditions have tightened for emerging markets both domestically and externally but they are better prepared to handle the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary tightening policy cycle, ratings agency S&P Global Ratings said. Emerging markets financing conditions are on a tightening streak with countries outside...
MARKETS
Reuters

Germany's BaFin to ban sale of some futures products to retail clients

BERLIN, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Germany's financial watchdog BaFin said on Thursday that it planned to clamp down on the marketing, distribution and sale of futures products with additional payment obligations. It isn't the first time that BaFin has moved to ban a product for retail investors but comes as...
RETAIL
US News and World Report

Russia's Sberbank to Shake up Management Team, Create E-Commerce Entity

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest lender Sberbank on Tuesday said it was reshuffling its management team and would be establishing an e-commerce holding company as it continues its diversification away from purely financial services. One of a handful of Russian firms entering markets beyond their core business, Sberbank has been...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks stumble as Ukraine tensions worsen, investors turn to gold

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Stock markets fell on Thursday after Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces accused each other of firing shells, sending traders to seek safety in government bonds and pushing gold prices to a new eight-month high. The two sides traded accusations each had fired across the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Looking At Yandex's Recent Whale Trades

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Yandex YNDX. And retail traders should know. We...
MARKETS
Reuters

Stocks rally, oil slips as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Stocks on Wall Street and in Europe rebounded on Tuesday while oil prices fell after Russia indicated it was withdrawing some troops from exercises near Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin said he saw room for further discussion with the West. President Joe Biden later...
MARKETS
spglobal.com

Thai media groups seeing growth in e-commerce, content licensing revenue

The advertising revenue of Thailand's largest TV entertainment group, BEC World, was severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and political unrest, falling 29.5% in 2020. Total revenue at the media group declined sharply in 2020 to 5.90 billion Thai baht, down 32.4% from 8.73 billion baht in 2019 and 42.3% lower than 2018's revenue of 10.22 billion baht. The drop in ad revenue was mitigated somewhat by growth in BEC's content licensing revenue from both local and foreign market online platforms in 2020. Meanwhile, RS group's e-commerce revenue insulated it from upheaval in the advertising space. Launched in 2015, the company's e-commerce business benefited from an uptick in home shopping during the pandemic.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Why Invest in E-Commerce Now?

The e-commerce industry, which has been strengthening for several years, can serve as a multi-sector play on strong consumer spending combined with rapid technology growth. E-commerce has grown steadily in the mid-teen percentage range since 2010, but the COVID-19 pandemic pulled forward e-commerce growth to the high 30% range throughout the end of 2020, according to Roxanna Islam, associate director of research at Alerian.
RETAIL
Reuters

Indian shares close sharply higher on Russia-West de-escalation hopes

BENGALURU, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed sharply higher on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session with broad-based buying, following a report that some Russian troops were returning to their bases in areas near Ukraine. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended up 3.03% at 17,352.45, while the...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

315K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy