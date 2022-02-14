ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

INVESTIGATES: Florida could face significant doctor shortage by 2035

By Emily Turner, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPOha_0eEnfhnC00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You’ve probably noticed lately how hard it can be to get in to see your doctors. Especially in some specialties. You could be waiting weeks, even months. It’s happening across the country, but especially here in Florida and it’s only going to get worse.

As Action News Jax Investigator Emily Turner found, it comes down to simple numbers. There aren’t enough doctors joining the workforce to meet the demands of a growing and aging population.

It means longer wait times for everyone, but for some, it could be the difference between life and death.

For expectant mom Elizabeth Crowley, having a baby is scary enough, but she has even more reason to be anxious. “It seems like the options in Lake City,” she says, “at least for the care itself, are not that great.”

She lives in Lake City. We found there is no OB/GYN on staff at the only hospital in town. Satellite outpatient care offices have doctor’s hours, but that’s it. Crowley, and every other pregnant woman in Lake City, have to travel at least 45 minutes to Gainesville when it’s time to deliver- or if something worse happens.

“I’m worried about the potential complications, Crowley says, “because I’m about halfway through my pregnancy. If I were to suddenly start bleeding I’m 45 minutes away from the nearest person that can help me, unless it happens to be during doctor hours.”

MORE FROM EMILY TURNER >>> Neighbors concerned over illegal street racing and sideshows in Jacksonville

The Florida Hospital Association says there is a looming crisis on the horizon when it comes to access to healthcare. Surgeon and President of the Duval Medical Society, Dr. Mark Dobertine, says it’s people like Crowley, who live outside major metros, that feel the effects first.

“I think there are pain points, he says, “and those pain points are certain hospital systems that have chosen not to have certain service lines in their repertoire, as well as about I think 40 percent in the survey said that waits to get into primary care or to see their doctor were somewhere between two and six weeks.”

According to research done by the Commonwealth Fund, Florida ranks 48th in the nation for healthcare access and affordability. That’s a ranking only set to get worse according to a Statewide and Regional Physician Workforce Analysis done by the Florida Hospital Association.

INVESTIGATES >>> ‘Dangerous chemical’ used in veterinary euthanasia found in dog food

The study breaks down the state by Medicare regions. Jacksonville is in Region 4. Some of its outlying areas, like Putnam, Bradford and Union, are in Region 3. According to the study, Region 4 is currently short 510 doctors, Region 4 is short 1,558.

Those numbers become more frightening when you fast forward to the future. By 2035 Region 3 is short 2,056 doctors and Region 4 is short 3,040.

It’s a prospect that scares Crowley, “all I see,” she says, “is we’re getting less and less resources and that’s not safe.

A Pandemic, The Great Resignation and a 21% boom in the state’s population heighten the pinch. Researchers estimate that by 2035 Florida doctors will only be able to meet about 76% of the demand for their services. In places like Lake City, it’ll be much, much worse.

MORE FROM EMILY TURNER >>> Hundreds of thousands of dollars in public money went to county employee, report says

When asked if that could be the difference between life and death, Dr. Dobertine says, “well, I think so sure. I mean, unfortunately, when you’re sick and you’ve had a trauma, you need neurosurgery or you need a baby delivered, it’s very important you get care at the right time in the right place.

While it might easy to simply blame is all on the Pandemic, Dobertine says that’s not fair. Demand for healthcare skyrockets as our population ages, something Florida’s population has been doing by leaps and bounds. Doctors are aging, too. 60% of them are 50 years old or older.

On top of that, Dobertine says, there aren’t enough residency programs in the state to backfill the positions vacated by those older doctors. The Florida Hospital Association report shows the doctor-to-patient ratio in the state will be 3,500 patients to one provider in 2035 if nothing changes. That’s why it’s asking the state for $38 million dollars to expand residency programs.

INVESTIGATION >>> Florida lawmaker standing in way of possibly changing medical malpractice law

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

A gun in your carry-on? Some are calling for stiffer fines

With a surge in guns being discovered at airport checkpoints, some security experts are suggesting higher fines and even putting violators on a no-fly list to prevent firearms from getting on planes. Airport screeners found 5,972 guns at checkpoints last year, easily breaking a record set in 2019 despite a...
LIFESTYLE
WOKV

Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes

NEW YORK — (AP) — For the first time in two years for many people, the American workplace is transforming into something that resembles pre-pandemic days. Tysons Foods said Tuesday it was ending mask requirements for its vaccinated workers in some facilities. Walmart and Amazon — the nation’s No. 1 and 2 largest private employers respectively — will no longer require fully vaccinated workers to don masks in stores or warehouses unless required under local or state laws. Tech companies like Microsoft and Facebook that had allowed employees to work fully remote are now setting mandatory dates to return to the office after a series of fits and starts.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Health
City
Lake City, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
WOKV

Man accused of taking $25K dinosaur claw from gem show

A man has been charged after police said he stole a dinosaur claw from a gem and mineral show last month. Christopher Thomas is accused of taking the fossilized claw from a vendor at the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show on Jan. 30, The Associated Press reported. Tucson police said...
TUCSON, AZ
WOKV

Crashed plane carried 4 teens who'd been on hunting trip

Four teenagers and four adults returning from a hunting trip were on board a small plane that crashed off the coast of North Carolina over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday. One body has been pulled from the Atlantic Ocean by search crews combing the area and there is no indication...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WOKV

Testimony begins in Ahmaud Arbery death hate crimes trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — Neighbors of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery testified at their hate crimes trial Tuesday about how a quiet afternoon in their community was shattered by three shotgun blasts and the sight of a young man's body sprawled in the street.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
52K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy