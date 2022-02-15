ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics-Speed skating-Norway overpower ROC to retain team pursuit title

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) -Norway beat the Russian Olympic Committee in the men’s speed skating team pursuit final at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday, becoming the first country to win two gold medals in the event. The defending champions whizzed around...

