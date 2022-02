(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Cloudbreak Discovery PLC - Vancouver, Canada-based natural resource project generator - Says it has entered into a strategic alliance with Alianza Minerals Ltd for the identification and advancement of copper projects in the southwestern US. Also says it has been successfully executing its project generator model across the resource sectors, with 13 of 17 projects in its growing portfolio being advanced by partners. Investors in Cloudbreak have exposure to in excess of CAD5 million of exploration expenditures being incurred by its partners in the coming 12 months.

