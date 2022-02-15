Inside the deal: Why Ceres wants to expand its Jaxport presence

TTI Floor Care North America has signed a lease deal to occupy about 68,000 more square feet at Innovation Park, the 12-building office campus in University Research Park. The company's footprint there will be nearly 144,000 square feet once the expansion is complete.
