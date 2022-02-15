My Hero Ultra Impact Guide: Best Team combinations and Tips

Pokemon Go's next special five-star raid is now on, and trainers will need to be ready to rock in their veins in order to catch this legendary Pokemon. Regirock from the Hoenn region has been named as the latest Pokemon Go five-star raid, running from now until February 7. Regirock's time as the five-star raid Pokemon comes as part of the game's Lunar New Year event, and it was also listed as part of the February 2022 event schedule. Regirock was the second of the three "Regi" Pokemon to be introduced to Pokemon Go, following Regice which featured as the special five-star raid last week. However, any chance to add a rare Pokemon like this is worth it, so if you're going to challenge the raid, check out our tips below.

