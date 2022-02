ALBANY, NY (WENY) – While businesses across New York State can drop masks starting February 10th, it’s not the same for schools. Governor Kathy Hochul says her top priority is to keep kids safe in and out of the classroom. She announced Wednesday morning how mask mandates in schools and daycare settings would remain in effect. Hochul laid out what needs to happen before masks come off in the classroom.

ALBANY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO