The North Face Launches Collection Celebrating Black Explorers For Black History Month

By D.L. Chandler
 1 day ago

T he great outdoors has a particular magnetism that attracts all walks of life, including Black people who aspire to explore nature at its most daring. For Black History Month, The North Face launched a new apparel collection featuring two prominent mountaineers who share their stories via a campaign titled “New heights with Black joy.”

Mountaineers and explorers Sophia Danenberg and Phil Henderson are featured in the “New heights with Black joy” spot, discussing their inspiration to journey into the skies and serving as an inspiration for others that look like them.

Danenberg owns the distinction of being the first Black person period to climb to the summit of the world’s tallest mountain in Mt. Everest despite facing several blockades and health issues. Danenberg made the climb unguided and using her own route in 2006, and has gone on to summit other massive peaks around the globe.

Henderson is a pioneer as well and will be leading the first all-Black climb team to summit Mt. Everest this coming spring named the Full Circle Everest Expedition . Like Danenberg, Henderson hopes to inspire future climbers to see the world from its highest points and dare to explore beyond their wildest dreams.

The “New heights with Black joy” collection so far features four fashionable t-shirts that feature images of Daneberg and Henderson complete in their mountain climbing gear. It appears that The North Face will start with the t-shirts as part of the collection and will add additional pieces at a later time. For the past 10 years, the famed sports apparel brand joined forces with Outdoor Afro to promote exploration of nature from a Black perspective.

Information about the “New heights with Black joy” campaign can be found by following this link.

