ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Continues to Slide

dailyforex.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ethereum market initially tried to recover the $3000 level on Monday, but as you can see, we have rolled over again, and it looks like we are trying to drift lower. I would suspect the most poignant word to use here is “drift.” This does not look like a market...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies Ready for a Bull Run

Some under-the-radar digital currencies are trading well below their earlier highs. Terra, Fantom, and Polygon are all at least 43% below their peaks, but all three have strong catalysts for growth. Terra's status as a supply-demand play, Fantom trading below its total value locked, and Polygon's role as a scaling...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

$ETH: Crypto Analyst Explains Why Ethereum Is a Better Store of Value Than Gold

Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen has tackled the debate over whether Ethereum ($ETH) constitutes a store of value asset. Speaking in a recent interview with InvestAnswers, Cowen argued that Ethereum represents a better store of value asset than gold, which has traditionally been prized for its ability to maintain its price and grow in the face of inflation and other economic factors.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Eth Usd Forecast
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price surges as crypto experts predict ‘$10 trillion earthquake’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Crypto Market Back Above $2 Trillion as Bitcoin, Ethereum Recover

The total value of all cryptocurrencies is once again back above $2 trillion as Bitcoin is testing $44,000 price levels. Bitcoin has surged 4.7% in the last 24 hours, hitting an intraday high of $44,207 in the early hours on Tuesday, as the overall market recovered nearly $90 billion over the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Consolidation Above 0.7082

Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday. Go short immediately upon the next touch of 0.7293. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position...
BUSINESS
babypips.com

Chart Art: Range and Reversal Trades on Ethereum (ETH/USD) and GBP/JPY

Ethereum looks ready for a reversal while GBP/JPY is hanging out at an established resistance. Think you can make pips from their setups this week? Check it!. Just last week Ethereum (ETH/USD) busted above a trend line resistance that bears had been taking cues from since December 2021. I’m looking...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Neutral With a Bullish Bias

Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 44,000. Add a stop-loss at 41,000. Sell the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 41,500. Add a stop-loss at 43,500. The BTC/USD was relatively resilient in the overnight session even as American equities retreated on Ukraine fears. The pair is trading at 42,700, which is a few points above last week’s low of 41,566.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Jump to Kick Off Week

Gold futures took off immediately on Monday, gapping much higher. This is being driven by a lot of geopolitical concerns now, as well as inflationary fears. As long as there are a lot of concerns about the Russia/Ukraine situation, there will more than likely be a lot of concerns that are covered up with gold purchases. Ultimately, gold looks as if it is trying to break out, but we do have a significant barrier just above that will come into the picture.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Ahead of Eurozone GDP Data

Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1250. Add a stop-loss at 1.1360. Set a buy-stop at 1.1320 and a take-profit at 1.1400. Add a stop-loss at 1.1250. The EUR/USD pair retreated sharply in the overnight session after a speech by Christine Lagarde in which she reiterated about ECB policy. The pair is trading at 1.1306, which is the lowest it has been since February 3rd. It has fallen by more than 1.60% from its highest level this week.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Finds Support After Initial Selloff

The S&P 500 fell a bit on Monday in the futures market but turned around to form a bit of a hammer. We are sitting at the 200 day EMA, so it does suggest that perhaps we may have a bit of a bounce ahead of us. This does not necessarily mean that the markets will turn around and start rallying with any great significance, just that it is likely that we are going to continue to see a lot of back and forth. This is a very dangerous market at this point, because people are trading on speculation as to what the Russians are going to do next more than anything else.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Double Top Points to More Downside

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3344. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. Set a buy-stop at 1.3550 and a take-profit at 1.3650. Add a stop-loss at 1.3450. The GBP/USD pair retreated in the overnight session as traders waited for the upcoming UK jobs and inflation numbers scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The pair is trading at 1.3520, which was about 0.92% below the highest point last week.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/TRY Forex Signal: Lira Trading Stable for Third Week

None of the buy or sell orders were activated for yesterday's recommendations. Entering a long position with a pending order from 13.49 levels. Place your stop-loss point below the 13.30 support levels. Move the stop loss to the entry area and continue to profit as the price moves by 50...
CURRENCIES
Coinspeaker

Number of Ethereum Addresses Holding at Least 0.1 ETH Surges to New ATH

The choice of Ethereum as a digital currency to own is not far-fetched as the coin is one of the most promising cryptocurrencies in terms of utility. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest digital currency in the world is seeing its adoption numbers rise as Glassnode data shows the number of investors’ addresses holding at least 0.1ETH have surged to a new All-Time High (ATH). Per the data, this number is pegged at 6,895,205, up from the 3,638,204 addresses that were reported to be holding the same number of Ether at the start of last year.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptopolitan.com

Ethereum price analysis: ETH spikes to $3,150, ready for a further selloff?

Ethereum price analysis is bearish today. ETH/USD broke $2,950 resistance overnight. Spike to $3,150 seen today. Ethereum price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong spike higher stop below the $3,150. Therefore, we will likely see ETH/USD pivot soon and return to test even further downside over the next days.
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Reclaims $3000 Resistance Level

According to the daily chart, the Ethereum price breaks above the moving averages as the price hits the daily high at $3150. ETH/USD keeps enjoying an increased interest which is helping the coin to cross above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. However, at the time of writing, Ethereum (ETH) is hovering at $3102 after hitting a high of $3150 today. Meanwhile, the Ethereum price remains the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, with today’s price surge driving market capitalization to a new height.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Is Bitcoin-Led Crypto Market Shooting Up All Of A Sudden?

Major coins rose in the early hours of Tuesday as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.6% to $1.95 trillion. Gains in Ethereum outstripped those in Bitcoin, with the latter rising nearly 6%. At press time all the 10-largest coins by market cap traded in the green, as per CoinMarketCap data.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Markets Elevated Due to Geopolitical Threats

Crude oil markets remain elevated on Monday as concerns about the Russia/Ukraine situation continue to dominate the headlines. As long as there is tension there, this is yet another reason to think that oil markets might be bullish. Granted, we had already been bullish for quite some time, so it should not be a huge surprise to see that we have in fact rallied yet again. In fact, the market gapped higher from the open and then was extraordinarily volatile. I do believe that eventually you will see some continuation to the upside, but a little bit of a pullback would be a good thing.
TRAFFIC
dailyforex.com

AVAX/USD: Short-Term Move Higher May Attract Bullish Trades

AVAX/USD is trading slightly above the 86.0000 level as of this writing. Yesterday’s price action within Avalanche saw the cryptocurrency hit a low of nearly 76.2500 in early trading. AVAX/USD correlated rather strongly with its major counterparts in the crypto marketplace. The bounce higher achieved by AVAX/USD since yesterday could prove to be significant for technical traders per their perceptions, if they have a bullish outlook.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy