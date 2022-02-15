XRP/USD Forecast: Ripple Continues to Flounder

The S&P 500 fell a bit on Monday in the futures market but turned around to form a bit of a hammer. We are sitting at the 200 day EMA, so it does suggest that perhaps we may have a bit of a bounce ahead of us. This does not necessarily mean that the markets will turn around and start rallying with any great significance, just that it is likely that we are going to continue to see a lot of back and forth. This is a very dangerous market at this point, because people are trading on speculation as to what the Russians are going to do next more than anything else.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO