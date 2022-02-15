ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
XRP/USD Forecast: Ripple Continues to Flounder

dailyforex.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ripple market initially tried to rally on Monday, but as you can see, we have simply turned around to sell off yet again. The biggest problem with Ripple at the moment is that we are still waiting around to see how the court cases go. If they can finally get...

www.dailyforex.com

The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price surges as crypto experts predict ‘$10 trillion earthquake’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
decrypt.co

Crypto Market Back Above $2 Trillion as Bitcoin, Ethereum Recover

The total value of all cryptocurrencies is once again back above $2 trillion as Bitcoin is testing $44,000 price levels. Bitcoin has surged 4.7% in the last 24 hours, hitting an intraday high of $44,207 in the early hours on Tuesday, as the overall market recovered nearly $90 billion over the past 24 hours.
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Consolidation Above 0.7082

Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday. Go short immediately upon the next touch of 0.7293. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position...
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Double Top Points to More Downside

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3344. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. Set a buy-stop at 1.3550 and a take-profit at 1.3650. Add a stop-loss at 1.3450. The GBP/USD pair retreated in the overnight session as traders waited for the upcoming UK jobs and inflation numbers scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The pair is trading at 1.3520, which was about 0.92% below the highest point last week.
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Finds Support After Initial Selloff

The S&P 500 fell a bit on Monday in the futures market but turned around to form a bit of a hammer. We are sitting at the 200 day EMA, so it does suggest that perhaps we may have a bit of a bounce ahead of us. This does not necessarily mean that the markets will turn around and start rallying with any great significance, just that it is likely that we are going to continue to see a lot of back and forth. This is a very dangerous market at this point, because people are trading on speculation as to what the Russians are going to do next more than anything else.
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Markets Jump to Kick Off Week

Gold futures took off immediately on Monday, gapping much higher. This is being driven by a lot of geopolitical concerns now, as well as inflationary fears. As long as there are a lot of concerns about the Russia/Ukraine situation, there will more than likely be a lot of concerns that are covered up with gold purchases. Ultimately, gold looks as if it is trying to break out, but we do have a significant barrier just above that will come into the picture.
dailyforex.com

Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Index Continues to Fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined in recent trading at the intraday levels to record losses for the third consecutive session, by -0.49%. It lost the index by -171.89 points and settled at the end of trading at the level of 34,566.18, after its decline in Friday's trading by -1.43%.
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Risk Escape

Investors are back in strong demand for safe havens, amid increasing global geopolitical tensions, led by expectations of a Russian-European war. Accordingly, the USD/JPY currency pair returned to the vicinity of the support 115.00 at the beginning of this week's trading. Besides the situation in Europe, expectations of a US interest rate hike still support the strength of the US dollar in the forex market. More recently, the worsening inflation picture has generated a range of opinions from Federal Reserve policy makers about how quickly they should raise US interest rates starting at their next meeting in March.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Neutral With a Bullish Bias

Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 44,000. Add a stop-loss at 41,000. Sell the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 41,500. Add a stop-loss at 43,500. The BTC/USD was relatively resilient in the overnight session even as American equities retreated on Ukraine fears. The pair is trading at 42,700, which is a few points above last week’s low of 41,566.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Testing Important Levels

Despite the recent strength of the US dollar, GBP/USD has settled above the recently recovered 1.35 level. It may try again to reclaim 1.36 over the coming days, but the Fed's increasingly hawkish policy expectations are likely to constrain the pound. up there. Amidst aversion to risk, the GBP/USD pair fell at the beginning of this week's trading to the 1.3495 support level, before settling around the 1.3545 level at the time of writing the analysis.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Russian Tensions Affect Euro

The EUR/USD exchange rate suffered a major setback last week. Although it may try to stabilize above the 1.13 level in the coming days, there are several risks that are likely to limit the scope of its recovery in the short term. With the beginning of this week's trading, it fell to the support level of 1.1280 before settling around the level of 1.1315 at the time of writing the analysis, waiting for anything new. The Euro incurred some of the steepest losses ever in the G10 currencies ahead of the weekend when early declines in the euro-dollar rate appeared to have been exacerbated late Friday. The Russian military incursion into Ukraine in 2014 will start from the middle of this week.
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Future of $1900 Top

Gold futures are trading at their best in three months as investors monitor the border crisis between Ukraine and Russia. The yellow metal, which has held steady in 2022 despite rising expectations of a rate hike, may target the $1,900 resistance this week if there are no signs of an improvement in the situation in Eastern Europe. The gold market gains reached the resistance level of 1880 dollars an ounce at the time of writing the highest analysis for the price of gold in eight months.
dailyforex.com

USD/TRY Forex Signal: Lira Trading Stable for Third Week

None of the buy or sell orders were activated for yesterday's recommendations. Entering a long position with a pending order from 13.49 levels. Place your stop-loss point below the 13.30 support levels. Move the stop loss to the entry area and continue to profit as the price moves by 50...
dailyforex.com

AVAX/USD: Short-Term Move Higher May Attract Bullish Trades

AVAX/USD is trading slightly above the 86.0000 level as of this writing. Yesterday’s price action within Avalanche saw the cryptocurrency hit a low of nearly 76.2500 in early trading. AVAX/USD correlated rather strongly with its major counterparts in the crypto marketplace. The bounce higher achieved by AVAX/USD since yesterday could prove to be significant for technical traders per their perceptions, if they have a bullish outlook.
dailyforex.com

DOT/USD: Struggle Around Important Support Escalates Fight

DOT/USD continues to traverse slightly above rather nervous support levels as the cryptocurrency struggles to establish a dominant short-term trend. As of this writing, Polkadot is above the 19.0000 ratio, but choppy conditions have been displayed the past couple of days and traders need to be alert for quick changes in price. While the percentage of value has not been wild, traders are cautioned to use entry orders so their price expectations are not crushed with bad fills when entering their trades.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,502 BTC Off Gemini

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $63,757,058 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
cryptopotato.com

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Breaks the Correction, is $1 Target in Play?

XRP halted the correction and made a higher low today, with the price keen to go up again. If this continues, the cryptocurrency may enter a renewed rally. XRP bulls did not let the price to fall to the key support at $0.70 and bought in early at around $0.75, turning the price action back on the uptrend. Now, the cryptocurrency is moving higher and past $0.80 today. If this momentum continues, then XRP may soon test the key resistance at $0.96.
