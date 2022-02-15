AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Consolidation Above 0.7082

The Ethereum market initially tried to recover the $3000 level on Monday, but as you can see, we have rolled over again, and it looks like we are trying to drift lower. I would suspect the most poignant word to use here is “drift.” This does not look like a market that is melting down, rather it looks like a market that simply has no real catalyst to go higher at the moment. Perhaps that is a good way to look at most crypto markets, because they simply do not seem to be willing to hang on to gains at the moment. This is not to say that they never will again, it is just that we have seen a significant amount of malaise when it comes to the idea of owning crypto recently.

