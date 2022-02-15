ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Consolidation Above 0.7082

dailyforex.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTrades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday. Go short immediately upon the next touch of 0.7293. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Continues to Slide

The Ethereum market initially tried to recover the $3000 level on Monday, but as you can see, we have rolled over again, and it looks like we are trying to drift lower. I would suspect the most poignant word to use here is “drift.” This does not look like a market that is melting down, rather it looks like a market that simply has no real catalyst to go higher at the moment. Perhaps that is a good way to look at most crypto markets, because they simply do not seem to be willing to hang on to gains at the moment. This is not to say that they never will again, it is just that we have seen a significant amount of malaise when it comes to the idea of owning crypto recently.
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

EUR/USD Consolidates in Mid-February

The major currency pair is consolidating in mid-February. On Monday, 14 February 2022, the asset is trading at 1.1340. Investors are still impressed by the January inflation data from the US. The CPI showed 7.5% y/y – the reading no one has seen in over 40 years. Inflation higher than expected gives the US Fed the ground to raise the rate and reduce its own balance quickly and without any limitations.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Future of $1900 Top

Gold futures are trading at their best in three months as investors monitor the border crisis between Ukraine and Russia. The yellow metal, which has held steady in 2022 despite rising expectations of a rate hike, may target the $1,900 resistance this week if there are no signs of an improvement in the situation in Eastern Europe. The gold market gains reached the resistance level of 1880 dollars an ounce at the time of writing the highest analysis for the price of gold in eight months.
MARKETS
DailyFx

AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Continues to Work Towards Breakout Pattern

Price action continues to narrow towards apex of wedge. AUD Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Continues to Work Towards Breakout Pattern. Last week, AUD/USD reversed hard off the trend-line from October, with a key reversal setting up Aussie for a move lower. The reversal off the trend-line validated the it for the first time since coming into existence. This is setting up for a technical formation to continue to mature.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forex Signal#Us Dollar#Inflation#Aud#Currency#Aud Usd Forex Signal#Aud Usd Analysis#Australian#Bank#Aussie
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Slices Towards Support on Fear Trade

The German DAX Index had a horrible session on Monday, gapping lower to kick off the future session and then simply continued falling. This is in reaction to all of the tension at the Russia/Ukraine border, as European traders did not have the ability to react to the news late Friday that the Russian troops were starting to move closer to the border. Because of this, it does make sense that Europeans would be nervous, even in a place like Germany.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Struggling for direction but holding above 0.7100

RBA Meeting Minutes hint at no rate hikes before 2024 amid an economic setback. The better market mood lifted equities, which in turn provided support to the aussie. AUD/USD remains range bound above the 0.7100 threshold, needs a directional catalyst. The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7150 heading into the Asian...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Finds Support After Initial Selloff

The S&P 500 fell a bit on Monday in the futures market but turned around to form a bit of a hammer. We are sitting at the 200 day EMA, so it does suggest that perhaps we may have a bit of a bounce ahead of us. This does not necessarily mean that the markets will turn around and start rallying with any great significance, just that it is likely that we are going to continue to see a lot of back and forth. This is a very dangerous market at this point, because people are trading on speculation as to what the Russians are going to do next more than anything else.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Neutral With a Bullish Bias

Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 44,000. Add a stop-loss at 41,000. Sell the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 41,500. Add a stop-loss at 43,500. The BTC/USD was relatively resilient in the overnight session even as American equities retreated on Ukraine fears. The pair is trading at 42,700, which is a few points above last week’s low of 41,566.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Tokyo, JP
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

The US Dollar is pulling back from a zone of resistance looked at yesterday between 96.37-96.47. While I’m still bullish USD long-term, I think short and intermediate-terms favor downside. The currency became very overbought as rate hikes were priced-in. The ‘war bid’ has helped to prod the USD higher over the past week and that’s a scenario that I’d be somewhat comfortable fading on currencies, especially considering my generally bearish bias on stocks.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD Forecast: Ripple Continues to Flounder

The Ripple market initially tried to rally on Monday, but as you can see, we have simply turned around to sell off yet again. The biggest problem with Ripple at the moment is that we are still waiting around to see how the court cases go. If they can finally get access to the US markets on a large scale, Ripple will probably be one of the best plays out there. However, as we are essentially in a “wait-and-see” scenario right now, it does limit the gains a bit.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Risk Escape

Investors are back in strong demand for safe havens, amid increasing global geopolitical tensions, led by expectations of a Russian-European war. Accordingly, the USD/JPY currency pair returned to the vicinity of the support 115.00 at the beginning of this week's trading. Besides the situation in Europe, expectations of a US interest rate hike still support the strength of the US dollar in the forex market. More recently, the worsening inflation picture has generated a range of opinions from Federal Reserve policy makers about how quickly they should raise US interest rates starting at their next meeting in March.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Russian Tensions Affect Euro

The EUR/USD exchange rate suffered a major setback last week. Although it may try to stabilize above the 1.13 level in the coming days, there are several risks that are likely to limit the scope of its recovery in the short term. With the beginning of this week's trading, it fell to the support level of 1.1280 before settling around the level of 1.1315 at the time of writing the analysis, waiting for anything new. The Euro incurred some of the steepest losses ever in the G10 currencies ahead of the weekend when early declines in the euro-dollar rate appeared to have been exacerbated late Friday. The Russian military incursion into Ukraine in 2014 will start from the middle of this week.
ECONOMY
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: AUD/USD

Market watchers seem to be pricing in an earlier RBA hike after the central bank printed its meeting minutes. Will FOMC rhetoric derail this pair’s rally, though?. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist looked at NZD/JPY’s trend line breakdown on risk-off flows. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Index Continues to Fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined in recent trading at the intraday levels to record losses for the third consecutive session, by -0.49%. It lost the index by -171.89 points and settled at the end of trading at the level of 34,566.18, after its decline in Friday's trading by -1.43%.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD steady as threat of war subsides

The AUD crept higher through trade on Tuesday, testing resistance at 0.7150 amid renewed demand for risk. Fears Russia and the Ukraine will be thrust into war have subsided in recent days as Russia pulls troops back from attack positions and President Putin reiterated his wish to resolve this latest dispute through “negotiations and peaceful means”. Easing tensions helped drive demand for risk assets, propping up equities and helping push the AUD toward the upper end of recent ranges. Having touched intraday highs at 0.7155 the AUD struggled to extend toward 0.72 tracking sideways through much of the overnight session. Our attentions turn now to a stacked economic calendar with inflation data points due for China, UK and Canada with key US retail sales data dominating the direction. We anticipate inflation levels in the UK and Canada will remain near historical highs, while US retails sales should show a bounce back from a softer than anticipated December print.
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/TRY Forex Signal: Falls with Opening Trading

Today's recommendation on the lira against the dollar. - None of the buy or sell orders were activated on Thursday's recommendations. - Entering a long position with a pending order from 13.29 levels. - Place your stop-loss point below the 13.10 support levels. - Move the stop loss to the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD finds resistance at 0.7130, eyes 0.7100

US dollar holds onto daily gains as Wall Street turns red. AUD/USD drops for the third consecutive day in a row, corrects further last week's peak. AUD/USD's recovery from the weekly low it hit during the European session at 0.7084 found resistance around the 0.7130 area. As of writing, it trades at 0.7115, in negative territory for the day, on its way to the lowest close in ten days, amid a stronger US dollar.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

SOL/USD: Move Lower Now Approaching Dangerous Support Levels

SOL/USD is traversing near the 94.000 ratio as of this writing. Lows near 90.7500 were displayed over the weekend. While short term bullish traders who have sought quick hitting reversals higher may be impressed with the gains, the actual move higher from this weekend’s depths is not exactly impressive. Little has been done to change the nervous trading sentiment which has again been stirred in SOL/USD.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

BNB/USD: Downward Pressure Turns Binance toward Crucial Lows

BNB/USD is traversing below the 400.0000 level as of this writing, and the past few days have seen some downward pressure emerge as resistance has proven durable. The broad cryptocurrency market has turned in correlated declines like Binance. If BNB/USD is not able to sustain prices above the 400.0000 level in the near term this could be a troubling bearish signal.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Index Finishes Week on Right Foot

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market pulled back just a bit on Friday, but then turned around as the $90 level seems to be offering support yet again. This is a market in which you continue to buy on dips, but I also would point out the fact that the volatility is going to be a major issue going forward. This is not so much due to the oil market itself, but rather the fact that the Federal Reserve is discussing tightening rather rapidly, as inflation concerns continue to be a major problem.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy