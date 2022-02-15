ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

AVAX/USD: Short-Term Move Higher May Attract Bullish Trades

dailyforex.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAVAX/USD is trading slightly above the 86.0000 level as of this writing. Yesterday’s price action within Avalanche saw the cryptocurrency hit a low of nearly 76.2500 in early trading. AVAX/USD correlated rather strongly with its major counterparts in the crypto marketplace. The bounce higher achieved by AVAX/USD since yesterday could prove...

www.dailyforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

DOT/USD: Struggle Around Important Support Escalates Fight

DOT/USD continues to traverse slightly above rather nervous support levels as the cryptocurrency struggles to establish a dominant short-term trend. As of this writing, Polkadot is above the 19.0000 ratio, but choppy conditions have been displayed the past couple of days and traders need to be alert for quick changes in price. While the percentage of value has not been wild, traders are cautioned to use entry orders so their price expectations are not crushed with bad fills when entering their trades.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Avalanche price analysis: AVAX price levels rejoin $84 high as bullish trend resumes

Avalanche price analysis is bullish today. Support for AVAX/USD is present at $78.9. Resistance for AVAX is present at $86. The Avalanche price analysis predicts a bullish trend for cryptocurrency today. Although the price function was facing bearish resistance earlier, the bulls have managed to bring price above $84 in the last 24-hours. As the bulls have been in the lead since yesterday, the green candlestick indicates that the coin price value has been increasing again as the buying momentum intensifies. On the other hand, the hourly price action is headed downwards again as ADA/USD is correcting again after the coin rallied high at the start of the trading session.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Neutral With a Bullish Bias

Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 44,000. Add a stop-loss at 41,000. Sell the BTC/USD and set a take-profit at 41,500. Add a stop-loss at 43,500. The BTC/USD was relatively resilient in the overnight session even as American equities retreated on Ukraine fears. The pair is trading at 42,700, which is a few points above last week’s low of 41,566.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Finds Support After Initial Selloff

The S&P 500 fell a bit on Monday in the futures market but turned around to form a bit of a hammer. We are sitting at the 200 day EMA, so it does suggest that perhaps we may have a bit of a bounce ahead of us. This does not necessarily mean that the markets will turn around and start rallying with any great significance, just that it is likely that we are going to continue to see a lot of back and forth. This is a very dangerous market at this point, because people are trading on speculation as to what the Russians are going to do next more than anything else.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Price Action#Avax Usd#Avalanche
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Index Slices Towards Support on Fear Trade

The German DAX Index had a horrible session on Monday, gapping lower to kick off the future session and then simply continued falling. This is in reaction to all of the tension at the Russia/Ukraine border, as European traders did not have the ability to react to the news late Friday that the Russian troops were starting to move closer to the border. Because of this, it does make sense that Europeans would be nervous, even in a place like Germany.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: Double Top Points to More Downside

Sell the GBP/USD and set a take-profit at 1.3344. Add a stop-loss at 1.3600. Set a buy-stop at 1.3550 and a take-profit at 1.3650. Add a stop-loss at 1.3450. The GBP/USD pair retreated in the overnight session as traders waited for the upcoming UK jobs and inflation numbers scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. The pair is trading at 1.3520, which was about 0.92% below the highest point last week.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD faces extra decline in the short term – UOB

According to Quek Ser Leang at UOB Group’s Global Economics & Markets Research, AUD/USD still risks a potential decline within the next two months. “In Dec last year, AUD/USD tried twice but both times failed to break the Nov 2020 low of 0.6990. In Jan this year, AUD/USD dipped below 0.6690 but rebounded sharply from 0.6968. Weekly MACD is ‘vacillating’ and there is no clear AUD/USD direction for now. That said, there are several strong resistance levels on the upside. The levels between 0.7310 and 0.7330 is a solid resistance zone (55-week exponential moving average and declining trend-line). Higher up, the top of the Ichimoku cloud is at 0.7500. The top of the Ichimoku cloud is followed closely by the Oct 2021 high of 0.7556. In other words, while AUD/USD could strengthen from here, the resistance levels mentioned are likely to impede any advance.”
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY: Final period of the move higher – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank have a positive outlook for the USD/JPY pair. They forecast it will trade in the range 113.00-118.00 over the next weeks. They see the pair is in the final period of the move higher. Key Quotes:. “With the USD/JPY spot rate close to realising new closing...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyforex.com

Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Index Continues to Fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined in recent trading at the intraday levels to record losses for the third consecutive session, by -0.49%. It lost the index by -171.89 points and settled at the end of trading at the level of 34,566.18, after its decline in Friday's trading by -1.43%.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bearish Consolidation Above 0.7082

Trades must be taken before 5pm Tokyo time Wednesday. Go short immediately upon the next touch of 0.7293. Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Risk Escape

Investors are back in strong demand for safe havens, amid increasing global geopolitical tensions, led by expectations of a Russian-European war. Accordingly, the USD/JPY currency pair returned to the vicinity of the support 115.00 at the beginning of this week's trading. Besides the situation in Europe, expectations of a US interest rate hike still support the strength of the US dollar in the forex market. More recently, the worsening inflation picture has generated a range of opinions from Federal Reserve policy makers about how quickly they should raise US interest rates starting at their next meeting in March.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD trades with modest gains around mid-0.7100s, lacks bullish conviction

AUD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Tuesday and was supported by a combination of factors. A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven USD and provided a goodish lift. Rising US bond yields, hawkish Fed expectations helped limit the USD losses and capped the pair. The AUD/USD pair retreated a...
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

XRP/USD Forecast: Ripple Continues to Flounder

The Ripple market initially tried to rally on Monday, but as you can see, we have simply turned around to sell off yet again. The biggest problem with Ripple at the moment is that we are still waiting around to see how the court cases go. If they can finally get access to the US markets on a large scale, Ripple will probably be one of the best plays out there. However, as we are essentially in a “wait-and-see” scenario right now, it does limit the gains a bit.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Continues to Slide

The Ethereum market initially tried to recover the $3000 level on Monday, but as you can see, we have rolled over again, and it looks like we are trying to drift lower. I would suspect the most poignant word to use here is “drift.” This does not look like a market that is melting down, rather it looks like a market that simply has no real catalyst to go higher at the moment. Perhaps that is a good way to look at most crypto markets, because they simply do not seem to be willing to hang on to gains at the moment. This is not to say that they never will again, it is just that we have seen a significant amount of malaise when it comes to the idea of owning crypto recently.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum Move Higher, Dogecoin Flounders — Why The Market Is Far From Anticipating A 'Wild Bullish Impulse'

Bitcoin and Ethereum traded higher on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinGecko) Why It Matters: The dollar index rose to a two-week high on Monday as concerns regarding a Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified. The index at one point touched 96.4410, which is the highest since Feb. 1, according to a Reuters report.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. short-term rate futures pare back odds of Fed inter-meeting move

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures on Monday reflected a reduced chance of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve before its two-day March policy meeting. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, told Bloomberg last...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

SOL/USD: Move Lower Now Approaching Dangerous Support Levels

SOL/USD is traversing near the 94.000 ratio as of this writing. Lows near 90.7500 were displayed over the weekend. While short term bullish traders who have sought quick hitting reversals higher may be impressed with the gains, the actual move higher from this weekend’s depths is not exactly impressive. Little has been done to change the nervous trading sentiment which has again been stirred in SOL/USD.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Breaks Through Support Level

The euro broke through the psychologically and minor structural support level at the 1.14 handle on Friday. A lot of this will be due to the fact that the Federal Reserve is almost certainly tightening much more aggressively than the ECB is, as the ECB is just now starting to acknowledge the existence of inflation. Because of this, it does make sense that we would see this market drop, and it now looks as if we are in the midst of confirming a “double top.”
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BNB/USD: Downward Pressure Turns Binance toward Crucial Lows

BNB/USD is traversing below the 400.0000 level as of this writing, and the past few days have seen some downward pressure emerge as resistance has proven durable. The broad cryptocurrency market has turned in correlated declines like Binance. If BNB/USD is not able to sustain prices above the 400.0000 level in the near term this could be a troubling bearish signal.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bears Eye Moves Below 1.1300

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1280. Add a stop-loss at 1.1398. Set a buy-stop at 1.1370 and a take-profit at 1.1440. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. The EUR/USD pair declined sharply on Friday as investors continued to worry about the ongoing tensions between Western countries and Russia. It is trading at 1.1347, which is about 1.30% below the highest level last week.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy