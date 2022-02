With the help of social media, the online game “Wordle” has recently become many people’s favorite word game — and Northeastern students are no exception. Created by software engineer Josh Wardle and purchased by The New York Times Jan. 31, Wordle is a daily word game where the objective is to guess a different five-letter word within six attempts. For each word that’s guessed, the letters will turn one of three colors: If it turns gray, that indicates the letter is not in the target word. Yellow indicates that the letter is in the target word, but in the incorrect spot. And, if the letter turns green, it is both in the target word and in the correct spot.

