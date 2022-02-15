ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ty Lue Calls Steph Curry 'The Most Dangerous Player In The League'

By Joey Linn
 21 hours ago
The LA Clippers got a big win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, but Steph Curry still got his. Dropping 33 points on 11/18 from the field and 8/13 from deep, Steph was undeniably dominant. That said, the Clippers contained him in the second half. Only 7 of Curry's 33 points came in that second half, as the Clippers made it a point to force anyone else to beat them. After the game, Ty Lue confirmed that was indeed the game plan.

"He's so dangerous, probably the most dangerous player in the league the way he can get hot... In 2017 and 2018, we blitzed him with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson on the floor. That's how dangerous I think he is," Ty Lue said. From his postgame comments, it was clear that Ty Lue would let anyone not named Steph Curry beat the Clippers in that last half. With Golden State's supporting cast struggling to make shots, it was a no-brainer for Ty Lue, who chose to blitz Curry in the NBA Finals even with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson alongside him.

No other Warriors player scored more than 13 points, which was what ultimately sealed their fate. Every Clippers starter finished in double figures, as their offense was arguably the sharpest it has been all season. This combination of sharp Clippers' offense and poor Warriors' offense was the difference in this game, and that trend was solidified once Ty Lue decided to trap Curry consistently.

