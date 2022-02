Canopy Growth saw gains in its drinks and vapes businesses. Aurora Cannabis provides investors with its latest financial update tomorrow. The cannabis sector hasn't been a favorite among investors in recent months, but marijuana company Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) is helping to boost stocks in the sector today. At 11:47 a.m. ET, Canopy shares were up 16.4%, and the stocks of its Canadian peers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) were up 13.5% and 9.6%, respectively. That is welcome news for shareholders who have seen these stocks drop between 29% and 53% in the last six months.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO