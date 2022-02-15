ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Kamila Valieva Lawyers: Contamination From Grandfather's Medication Led to Positive Test

By Associated Press
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKT1I_0eEmhB6700

Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking.

IOC member Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old’s defense is “contamination which happened with a product her grandfather was taking.”

The argument was made at a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing late Sunday night. The CAS judges ruled Monday that Valieva can compete in the women’s individual event despite testing positive for a banned heart medication.

Although she can skate, the investigation will continue for months, and she may be stripped of medals later. She helped the Russian team win gold last week and is the favorite in the women’s event starting Tuesday.

Valieva and her entourage will be investigated by the Russian anti-doping agency after the Olympics. Even if the Russian investigation clears her, the ruling will likely be appealed.

Oswald, a veteran sports lawyer who investigated Sochi Olympics doping scandal cases for the IOC, says lawyers for Valieva “presented elements that brought some doubts about her guilt.”

The CAS panel cited several reasons for allowing her to skate, including her status as a minor, the potential harm to her career and the delay in informing Russia about the positive test, from a sample taken on Dec. 25.

Even if she wins another medal, the International Olympic Committee announced no medals will be handed out in events that Valieva places in until after the full investigation.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Olympic skater's entourage could face trouble under US law

Legal troubles for the coach and others in Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva s orbit could emerge in the United States even after her doping case from the Beijing Games has been resolved. Anti-doping experts say the episode falls under the scope of a recently enacted U.S. law that criminalizes doping schemes in events involving American athletes. The law calls for fines of up to $1 million and prison sentences of up to 10 years for those who participate in doping programs that influence international sports.“Doctors and coaches who give performance-enhancing drugs to athletes are directly liable" under the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Olympics#Doping#Russian#Cas#Sochi#Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
SPORTS
WHAS 11

'Permanent scar on our sport': Tara Lipinski reacts to Kamila Valieva Olympics ruling

Reaction from the Olympics and social media after Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to compete in Beijing despite failing a drug test in December. The ruling was made Monday by a Court of Arbitration for Sport panel sitting at the Olympics. The 15-year-old Valieva is the favorite in the women’s individual event that begins Tuesday and already captured gold when the Russian athletes competing as ROC, short for Russian Olympic Committee, won the team event last week.
SPORTS
1470 WMBD

OLYMPICS LATEST: Russian Valieva cleared to compete but doping shadow remains

BEIJING (Reuters) -Sport’s highest court on Monday cleared 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva to continue competing in the Beijing Winter Olympics, but the teenager’s doping charge remained a stain on the Games. No Olympic medals will be awarded at the women’s singles event on Thursday if Valieva...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva's entourage to be investigated by Wada

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Scrutiny of those around Kamila Valieva has increased after the World Anti-Doping Agency said it will investigate the adults working with the teenager.
SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

48K+
Followers
28K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy