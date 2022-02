Glasgow has been named the best city for a small business to be based, with London not featuring in the top 25, according to a new report.A study based on average wages, travel times, house prices and jobs, also suggested that Manchester and Derby were among the best places in the UK for small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs).Glasgow scored high on a short average commute as well as the growth of small businesses in recent years, said small business lender iwoca.Its research marked down London because of high house prices and lengthy commutes to work.Other cities in the top...

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO