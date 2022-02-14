Please Enable JavaScript

A new lung cancer drug that has only been tested in China was soundly rejected by an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday. Known as sintilimab, the treatment is a type of immunotherapy that unleashes the immune system to attack tumors. It was developed and tested in China by Innovent Biologics, which entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly that would have allowed Lilly to seek approval to market the drug in the United States, The New York Times reported. It was to be used alongside chemotherapy for patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO