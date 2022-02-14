Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: FDA Warns Against Using These At-Home Tests

With the use of at-home COVID-19 testing on the rise, federal health officials are cautioning about two kits that may produce false negative or positive results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning about using the “Empowered Diagnostics CovClear COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test” and “ImmunoPass COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test” due to mislabeling.
PUBLIC HEALTH
romper.com

The FDA Recalls Two At-Home Covid Tests, Says They Could Give False Results

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) wants people to steer clear of Empowered Diagnostics Covid-19 tests as it’s concerned they could give false results. The brand’s CovClear Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Test and ImmunoPass Covid-19 Neutralizing Antibody Rapid Test have not been not authorized by the FDA but were distributed with labeling that indicated they were, the agency said on Friday. The tests, which were manufactured in the United States, have been recalled.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
times-georgian.com

FDA Approves New Antibody Drug to Fight Omicron Variant

FRIDAY, Feb. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday gave the nod for a new monoclonal antibody treatment that works against the omicron variant. The emergency use authorization for bebtelovimab is for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients at least...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KMOV

FDA authorizes new Covid-19 monoclonal antibody that works against Omicron variant

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized a new monoclonal antibody treatment that seems to work against the Omicron variant of the virus that causes Covid-19. Monoclonal antibodies are lab-made proteins that mimic the immune system's ability to fight harmful pathogens like the coronavirus. Bebtelovimab, made by Eli Lilly and Company, is a monoclonal antibody given through intravenous injection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Ice Cream Company Recalls All of Its Products Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Consumers with a hankering for ice cream should take a quick peak in their freezers, because The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc.'s ice cream recall has been expanded. After first announcing the recall on Friday, Feb. 4, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in an updated recall notice on Saturday, Feb. 12 that the company has expanded the recall to include all products manufactured at the facility due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
UPI News

FDA panel rejects drug tested only in China for lung cancer

A new lung cancer drug that has only been tested in China was soundly rejected by an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday. Known as sintilimab, the treatment is a type of immunotherapy that unleashes the immune system to attack tumors. It was developed and tested in China by Innovent Biologics, which entered into an agreement with Eli Lilly that would have allowed Lilly to seek approval to market the drug in the United States, The New York Times reported. It was to be used alongside chemotherapy for patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

