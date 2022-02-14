ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Why Dynamic Belays Can Matter

By Tyler Stableford
Climbing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecome a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Many climbers view trad- or ice-climbing falls as more serious than sport whippers. Most of us have become so accustomed to dropping onto...

www.climbing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Climbing

Why Eddie Taylor Doesn’t Care About Being the First Black Climber to Free Moonlight Buttress

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. Eddie Taylor wouldn’t take the title as the first black man to free Moonlight Buttress in Zion National Park. Taylor wouldn’t take the title as the first black man to climb The Nose in a day on Yosemite’s El Capitan, either. Despite scouring the internet, climbing forums, and calling up historians of the sport, no one could verify whether anyone else had done it before Taylor. Many believe Taylor is the first black man to do those things, but it didn’t matter to Taylor because the only titles he likes to keep are teacher, coach, and climber.
LIFESTYLE
Climbing

Essential Climbing Knots — The Complete Guide

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. Being able to properly tie climbing knots is an essential skill every climber regardless of experience or ability must not only learn but master. There are hundreds of types of knots you can use for climbing—entire books have been written on knots—so taking the step to learn them can be daunting. Still, don’t tie yourself in knots with worry. When I started climbing in 1973 climbers used four basic knots, the Double Bowline, Ring Bend, Prusik, and Clove Hitch, and those got me by for over a decade. Of course, since those early climbing days, climbing and climbing knots, have evolved to better meet climbing’s demands.
LIFESTYLE
Climbing

Coach’s Advice For Avoiding Torn Shoulders, Blown Elbows and Twanged Fingers

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. It was all going so well, you were making great progress on that next-level boulder project at the gym. You flowed through the lower...
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belaying#Belay Device#Tcu#Petzl Grigri#Unanchored
howtogeek.com

What Is Camera ISO, and Why Does it Matter?

John is a freelance writer and photographer based in Houston, Texas. His ten-year background spans topics from tech to culture and includes work for the Seattle Times, the Houston Press, Medium's OneZero, WebMD, and MailChimp. Before moving to The Bayou City, John earned a B.A. in Journalism from CSU Long Beach. Read more...
HOUSTON, TX
Climbing

Safety First—Expert Advice for Avoiding Climbing Accidents

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. Climbing is a gravity sport and the adage that what goes up must come down will apply until someone builds an anti-gravity machine that actually works. For over 50 years Climbing has published countless articles about how to go up and come down safely. Topics have ranged from spotting and rappel back ups to how to belay and stay safe in the gym. This week we’re highlighting those efforts with our special Safety First installments. Read. Absorb. Stay safe.
HOBBIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
LIVESTRONG.com

How Bad Is It Really to Sleep With a Fan On?

For some people, sleeping with a fan is a key element of their nighttime routine. The brisk breeze helps you stay cool and comfortable during the night, not to mention the gentle whirr can wield enough white noise to block out a car horn or snoring bed partner. But is sleeping with a fan on bad for you?
YOUTUBE
Climbing

Climb Better Off the Couch with this Science-Backed Training Device

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. You’re just a few moves from the chains. Your heart is pumping, and you’re so out of breath your eyes are popping out of your skull like ping-pongs. You lunge for the final crimp, your body crumples, and you fall. Lowering back to the earth, you’re desperately gasping for air, and you think:
FITNESS
Climbing

FILM: Kirstie Ennis, Above-Knee Amputee, Tackles Everest

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. The last reading on Kirstie Ennis’s GPS tracker that day in 2019 was 8,648 meters. The summit of Everest is 8,848 meters. Two hundred meters to go: so close, she jokes, “I could throw a rock up there,” yet still two or three hours away. She faced a tough call.
TV & VIDEOS
Climbing

4 Splurge-Worthy Pieces from Valandré, The Ultimate Alpine Armorer

Valandré isn’t just any mountain brand. Born of its founder’s learnings from his time living with the trolls the company specializes in crafting boutique, high-quality down gear. Valandré gear is made meticulously by hand in Tunisia, with down harvested just across the Mediterranean in France. As a result, you get what you pay for and where quality is concerned, you’ll be hard pressed to find better. Valandré down suits and sleeping bags are used on 8,000-meter peaks by some of the best alpinists in the business. The brand also offers a host of more everyman-style gear that’ll keep you warm on casual missions closer to home.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Moon-like craters never seen before on Earth are evidence of massive ancient impact, say scientists

Geologists studying the US state of Wyoming have discovered a type of meteorite crater never before seen on Earth, the result of a powerful impact millions of years before dinosaurs walked the planet. In a study published in the Geological Society of America Bulletin, the team of German and American scientists describes a field of secondary impact craters they believe was formed by the material ejected from a larger, primary meteor impact around 280 million years ago. Secondary craters are common on rocky bodies in the Solar System with no or thin atmospheres, such as the Moon and Mars, but...
ASTRONOMY
Climbing

Dreaming of Front Levers? Here’s How to Do One

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Front levers are a wicked core exercise and a useful skill when climbing steep roofs. But be warned: no matter how high your psych...
WORKOUTS
psychologytoday.com

Should You Live a Macro Life or a Micro Life?

Streamlining one's life can result in greater contentedness. "Less-is-more" can serve as a phllosophy of life. Having an abundance of choices can be less satisfying than having fewer. For most of my life, more was more. I wanted more money, more stuff, more friends, more of, well, everything. I viewed...
Outsider.com

Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
SPORTS
Climbing

Safety First: Basics Of Avalanche Safety

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. “There is no avalanche danger unless a human is there,” said Dick Jackson of Aspen Expeditions at the start of a Level 1 avalanche...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy