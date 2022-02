Hong Kong on Tuesday imposed its strictest social distancing measures yet as it struggles to maintain a "zero-Covid" policy amid an Omicron-fuelled spike in cases. Like mainland China, Hong Kong has adhered to a staunch "zero-Covid" policy that has kept infections low through targeted lockdowns and prolonged social distancing measures. The approach has left it one of the most isolated major cities in the world. But the spread of the Omicron variant in the Chinese territory is threatening to derail the strategy as cases rapidly tick up each day. On Tuesday, city leader Carrie Lam announced gatherings in private premises will now be limited to two families -- the first time Hong Kong has applied restrictions to homes. She did not detail how it would be enforced.

