Chillicothe’s Planning and Zoning Board and the Board of Adjustments met to discuss two properties. The Board of Adjustments held a second public hearing for a request to allow a variance to build a storage unit up to the property line at 10 Washington Street. A neighbor that had not been able to attend the first hearing was informed of the plans. The Board of Adjustments heard comments and then approved the request for the variance.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO