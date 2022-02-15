ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

The crypto market accumulates BTC, but lacks catalyst for explosive rise – Top DeFi losers

By Mike Ermolaev
FXStreet.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of this writing, BTC remains almost 39% off its November peak, and we have not seen any catalysts for growth to propel it to new all-time high. Cryptocurrency markets generally had a tough time as appetite for risk assets declined, amidst high inflation, the Federal Reserve's increasingly hawkish stance, and...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price surges as crypto experts predict ‘$10 trillion earthquake’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Explainer: The three factors moving foreign exchange markets, ranked

Changing expectations about interest rates are the No. 1 mover of currencies. The broader market mood has an impact on specific currencies – mostly the dollar and the yen. Flows related to imports and exports play a minor role in moving currencies. What moves the euro or any other...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btc#Cryptocurrency#Sovereign Wealth Funds#Defi#The Federal Reserve#Usd Tether#Messari Io#Wfii
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin price continues balancing act as BTC supply on exchanges hits six month low

Bitcoin liquidity continues to tighten as BTC reserves on exchanges hit a six-month low. Analysts have identified an emerging bullish setup in the Bitcoin price chart, targeting $53,000. Tom Lee of Fundstrat has predicted Bitcoin price could hit $200,000 as capital flows out of bonds and into crypto. Bitcoin’s overall...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

Geopolitical Risks Are Showcasing Use Cases of Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto, According to deVere Group CEO

Financial advisory firm deVere Group CEO Nigel Green predicts growing geopolitical tensions will help increase the mass adoption of Bitcoin (BTC). Green says that the geopolitical tensions occasioned by Russia sending troops to its border with Ukraine have provided an opportunity to demonstrate the “real-life use cases for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in extremely volatile times.”
CURRENCIES
FOXBusiness

Cryptocurrency trading higher across the board, Bitcoin above $44,000

Cryptocurrency was edging higher overnight and into Tuesday morning as Bitcoin broke through the $44,000 plateau despite investor concern over Russia and Ukraine. Early Tuesday, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $44,220, up 4.87%, while Ether and Dogecoin were trading at $3,110 (+8.55%) and 15 cents (+4.39%), respectively, Coindesk reported. BlockFi...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
cryptoslate.com

Ethereum investment products finally break a nine-week run of outflows

Last week, Ethereum investment products finally broke a nine-week long streak of outflows, while Bitcoin saw a fourth consecutive week of inflows, according to the latest report by institutional crypto fund manager CoinShares. The report, which analyzes weekly flows into digital asset funds, uncovered the persisting popularity of multi-asset (coin)...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Issues Warning to Ethereum and Solana Traders, Unveils Bearish Targets for Top Crypto Assets

A closely followed crypto analyst is warning traders that smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are poised to resume their downtrends. Pseudonymous trader Pentoshi tells his 514,500 Twitter followers that the inability of bulls to push Ethereum above resistance of $3,100 puts ETH at risk of revisiting its macro range lows below $2,000.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
CNBC

Crypto bull Tom Lee lays out risks to $200,000 bitcoin price target: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Tom Lee of Fundstrat explains the upside and downside risks to bitcoin throughout 2022 and the firm's $200,000 price target.
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Crypto Market Sentiment Rises Again, Bitcoin & Ethereum Both in Positive Zone

Crypto market sentiment rose again last week, marking the third consecutive week of improved sentiment among crypto market participants. According to the market sentiment analysis service Omenics, the average 7-day sentiment score (sentscore) for 10 major cryptoassets reached as high as 5.41 today, up from 4.86 a week ago and 4.39 two weeks ago.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy