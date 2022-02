After four sessions of declines, Bitcoin´s price ended with a moderately bullish close on February 14th that triggered a significant rebound in the cryptoasset market. The session lows were near $41,500 and eroded support at $42,000, but buyers came in to sustain the decline of recent days, triggered by fears around geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West because of what looks like an imminent invasion of Ukraine.

