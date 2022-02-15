ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

How 50 Cent Helped Burger King Employees | RSMS

By Artist
okcheartandsoul.com
 21 hours ago

Shout out to 50 Cent for giving away $30,000 to...

okcheartandsoul.com

restaurantbusinessonline.com

The new Burger King will have fewer menu items, but more Whopper

Burger King removed some items from its menu in December, including sundaes and a small cup for kids’ beverages. Not a lot of people noticed. The chain’s sales, which rose 1.8% in the quarter ended Dec. 31, showed no difference and there was little talk of it on social media.
RESTAURANTS
Advertising Age

Burger King seeking to reclaim its identity in ongoing agency review

Burger King’s recent decision to put its U.S. creative and media relationships under review accompanies a realization that the venerable burger chain had loosened its grasp on some fundamental elements of its brand, officials confessed this morning. “I think where we have the most opportunity is in really redefining,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Burger King, Tim Hortons Help Restaurant Brands Top Q4 Earnings,

Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report shares moved higher Tuesday after the Burger King and Popeye's parent posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings thanks in part to a big boost from online sales. Restaurant Brands said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in December rose...
LIFESTYLE
QSR magazine

Burger King's Multi-Year Turnaround is Underway

In early August, Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil made it clear that he wasn’t satisfied with Burger King’s recent performance. A few weeks later, Tom Curtis, the burger chain’s COO, was promoted to president of U.S. and Canada and charged with leading a turnaround for one of the country’s most recognizable fast-food brands.
FOOD & DRINKS
okcheartandsoul.com

How To Make A Chipotle Ranch BBQ Impossible Burger

Chef Q Latrice takes you step-by-step on how to make this Chipotle Ranch BBQ Impossible Burger for vegetarians. But you can also use this recipe for ground beef or ground turkey. 😋. SUBSCRIBE. http://bit.ly/2zoGO7y. bit.ly/2R5Ohzk. WEBSITE. RickeySmiley.com. FOLLOW. Facebook: bit.ly/2Kq30mc. Instagram: bit.ly/2zmqjc4. Twitter: bit.ly/2TCMOSy.
RECIPES
myrtlebeachonline.com

Forget Impossible Whopper, Burger King Tries Other Meat-Free Options

Both Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report want to recreate the taste of meat for people who no longer, or ever, ate animal-based proteins. There's, of course, an audience for that -- people who no longer eat meat for health or ethical reasons who still crave the taste of a juicy hamburger.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Beyond Impossible: Burger King Offers McPlant Alternatives

Both Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Beyond Meat, Inc. Report want to recreate the taste of meat for people who no longer, or ever, ate animal-based proteins. There's, of course, an audience for that -- people who no longer eat meat for health or ethical reasons who still crave the taste of a juicy hamburger.
ECONOMY
Mashed

How McDonald's Inspired The Founders Of Burger King

Burger King first appeared on the "fast food" scene back in the early 1950s. It was reportedly founded by Keith Kramer and Matthew Burns in 1953 as a venture called Insta Burger King. There have been mixed reports, however, as to who officially started the chain, per Britannica. Regardless, Burger King grew throughout the 1950s and 1960s when it started franchising; the franchising process started in 1959, and by 1963, the brand had opened its first store in Puerto Rico.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Burger King Is So Cheap

Founded way back in 1953 as Insta-Burger King, Burger King released its most famous menu item, the Whopper, at just 37 cents four years later (via Business Insider). Today, the fast food giant serves 11 million customers at around 18,500 restaurants across the globe and is the second largest hamburger chain in the world after McDonalds (via Burger King). Releasing a plethora of new menu items each year, the franchise recently changed course and now markets its products as high-quality and preservative-free. In fact, Burger King has recently banned 120 ingredients from their items (via Men's Health).
FOOD & DRINKS
marketingdive.com

Burger King puts creative, media accounts into review as RBI reshape continues

Burger King U.S. has put its creative and media accounts up for review, according to details emailed to Marketing Dive. Respective incumbents David and Horizon have been invited to join the RFP. In addition, Restaurant Brands International (RBI) sister brands Popeyes U.S. and Tim Hortons U.S., which also worked with...
BUSINESS
theretronetwork.com

Burger King is Debuting New Whopper Melt Sandwiches

Burger King is looking to stretch the name “Whopper” to include a line of sandwiches including patties and cheese on toast that they are calling “Melts”. I’ve always been a fan of a good patty melt, so this idea has already got my mouth watering to try. The sandwiches are served on rounded toast…kind of like the Frisco burgers at Hardee’s. The difference is Burger King’s toast is made of normal white bread, not sourdough.
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Burger King announces the return of the Big King

McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Burger King has the Whopper. That’s the way it’s been for literally generations. The two iconic fast food sandwiches are as much a part of Americana as apple pie and pancakes. And for the most part they are each a pretty different experience.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King's Big Mac-Like Sandwich Is Back and Beefy as Ever

Fast-food brands have beef, obviously, but sometimes that beef is with other fast-food brands. Whether it's Wendy's throwing shade at anyone willing to enter the ring on Twitter or fast-food Goliaths like McDonald's and Burger King going at it with competing deals—fast food can get messy. Now, Burger King is unleashing more shade by bringing back its Big Mac-like Burger, the Big King XL.
RESTAURANTS

