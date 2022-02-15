How 50 Cent Helped Burger King Employees | RSMS

Founded way back in 1953 as Insta-Burger King, Burger King released its most famous menu item, the Whopper, at just 37 cents four years later (via Business Insider). Today, the fast food giant serves 11 million customers at around 18,500 restaurants across the globe and is the second largest hamburger chain in the world after McDonalds (via Burger King). Releasing a plethora of new menu items each year, the franchise recently changed course and now markets its products as high-quality and preservative-free. In fact, Burger King has recently banned 120 ingredients from their items (via Men's Health).

