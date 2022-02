Valley Center girls fought hard but were unable to get the win vs the #1 ranked team in 5A Salina Central Mustangs. The Hornets went into halftime down 4, but the 2nd half started with the Mustangs going inside to build a 10 point lead. But Valley Center kept fighting and managed to cut it to 5 midway through the 4th quarter, but Salina Central managed to close it out. The Mustangs were led in scoring by Chaliscia Samilton with 21 points. The Hornets were led in scoring by Halle Brittain and Ali Coash with 9 points each. Valley Center plays again next Tuesday at Andover.

VALLEY CENTER, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO