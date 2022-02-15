Border Crossing

If I asked you to list the top 10 most likely things to be smuggled into the United States via the Texas - Mexico border, would lunch meat be on that list? Unless you're currently involved in the underground-deli mafia, probably not. Yet, that's exactly the situation agents working at the Paso Del Norte and Ysleta border crossings in El Paso, Texas had to deal with last month.

TEXAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO