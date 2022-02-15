ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Border Crossing

By Sandra Dibble
Voiceof San Diego
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBorder Report: A Renewed Push for Cross-Border Transit. Delays in crossing...

BBC

Ambassador Bridge protest: Truckers block vital Canada-US border crossing

Truck drivers are blocking a key border crossing between the US and Canada, sparking fears of economic disruption. While limited US-bound traffic is being allowed to cross the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario, Canada-bound lanes from Detroit remain closed. Business associations have called for the bridge to be immediately cleared to...
TRAFFIC
Axios

U.S.-Canada border crossing blockaded by protesters reopens

Canadian officials reopened a major U.S.-Canada border crossing on Sunday night that's been blockaded by protesters for six days, but warned non-essential travel "is not advised." The big picture: Canadian police arrested roughly 12 people Sunday as they moved to dispel the remains of the demonstration, which began as a...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Truckers block key US-Canada border crossing over Covid curbs

Truckers have been partially blocking one of the busiest crossings from the US to Canada to protest over vaccine mandates since Monday. Canadian authorities are considering criminal charges, traffic tickets and a ban on fuel refills to end the occupation. The Ambassador Bridge, now blockaded by rows of trucks, handles...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Border Patrol sees rise in convicted criminals being captured trying to illegally cross the Mexico-United States border

Customs and Border Protection figures show a steady rise in the arrest of migrants with criminal records caught trying to illegally cross into the US. Border Patrol’s El Paso department stopped 244 convicted criminals between October 2021 and January this year - a five per cent rise on the same time last year when 232 criminals were apprehended.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Border Patrol agents fired upon from Mexico, return fire: sources

FIRST ON FOX: Border Patrol agents patrolling the Rio Grande Valley Sector were fired upon from across the Mexican border on Wednesday, multiple law enforcement sources told Fox News. The Special Operations Group, part of Border Patrol Tactical Operations (BORTAC), were shot at from beyond the border, and then returned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
news4sanantonio.com

Border Patrol agents intercept 5,000 rounds of ammo headed to Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas— Border Patrol agents intercepted 5,000 rounds of ammunition headed into Mexico from the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) working at the Hidalgo International Bridge on Thursday, January 27, came across a white Chevrolet sedan driving southbound to Mexico and decided to take a closer look inside. The car was being driven by a 23-year-old man from the United States.
HIDALGO, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Texas Cops Stop Smugglers With 243 lbs. of Bologna at the Border

If I asked you to list the top 10 most likely things to be smuggled into the United States via the Texas - Mexico border, would lunch meat be on that list? Unless you're currently involved in the underground-deli mafia, probably not. Yet, that's exactly the situation agents working at the Paso Del Norte and Ysleta border crossings in El Paso, Texas had to deal with last month.
TEXAS STATE
WXYZ

Traffic halted at Montana/Alberta border crossing again, RCMP beginning enforcement

HELENA (KTVH) — Traffic has been halted again on the Canadian side of the Sweetgrass/Coutts border crossing between Montana and Alberta. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told The Montana Television Network Wednesday traffic was no longer flowing in the northbound or southbound lanes due to the protester blockade. RCMP noted traffic had not been flowing since around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Mexico resort shooting leaves 2 Canadian tourists dead, 1 wounded

Two Canadians were killed Friday and one more wounded in a shooting at a hotel along Mexico's Caribbean coast, state authorities said. Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernández said via Twitter that authorities were searching for a Hotel Xcaret guest in the shooting. He shared a photo of a man walking with a handgun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Another Mexican journalist is killed, and Lopez Obrador attacks the media

MEXICO CITY - One day after the fifth journalist was killed in Mexico in six weeks, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador launched into another diatribe against the press. This time, at his regular morning news conference on Friday, López Obrador projected a slide purporting to show the income of one of the country’s most prominent journalists.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Mexican cartel borrows brutal new tactics from Middle East terrorists

Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel has turned to al Qaeda- and Taliban-inspired guerrilla tactics in a bloody new phase of its battle to wipe out its rivals. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known by its Spanish-language acronym, CJNG, is using landmines and explosives-laden drones to kill other gang members, cops and soldiers in a savage campaign of murder. The gang is also working with Middle Eastern jihadi “technical advisers,” according to Mexican law enforcement and security sources.
PUBLIC SAFETY
myrgv.com

2 arrested after 188 pounds of cocaine found in vehicle

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested two people Saturday after officers found nearly 200 pounds of cocaine hidden in their vehicle. Luis Hernandez Reyes, born in 1989, and Merle Ramirez Gonzalez, born in 1981, both of Mexico, are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a little more than 188 pounds of cocaine.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

