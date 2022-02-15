Border Crossing

Mexico’s most powerful drug cartel has turned to al Qaeda- and Taliban-inspired guerrilla tactics in a bloody new phase of its battle to wipe out its rivals. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known by its Spanish-language acronym, CJNG, is using landmines and explosives-laden drones to kill other gang members, cops and soldiers in a savage campaign of murder. The gang is also working with Middle Eastern jihadi “technical advisers,” according to Mexican law enforcement and security sources.
