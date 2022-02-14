Memorial Minutes: Finishing Strong

What began as a strong start for CHBC, turned into a fight to keep their season alive with the Bobcats pulling out the 47 to 37 win over Cumberland to advance to the Championship Game of the Cumberland 1A Regional. After Cumberland scored the first basket of the game, CHBC went on a 15-0 run to pull ahead 15-2. Cumberland would hit two free throws before the end of the quarter to make it 15-4 heading into the second quarter. Cumberland would get going a bit offensively in the quarter but CHBC still outscored the Pirates 15-11 to take a 30-15 lead at halftime. The Bobcats were slowed up in the third as Cumberland outscored them to pull withing 34-24 heading into the fourth. CHBC would again have some trouble offensively and got into a bit of turnover trouble and Cumberland would take advantage and go on a 6-0 run to pull within four points, as CHBC would hold a small 34-30 lead. CHBC would be put at the line several times in the closing minutes as Cumberland would foul to try and get the ball back and CHBC would stretch out their lead and close out the win. CHBC will advance to the Regional Championship game on Friday night and will face St. Anthony at 7:00pm at Cumberland.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO