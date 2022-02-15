Spain January final CPI +6.1% vs +6.0% y/y prelim

PPI ex food and energy y/y +8.3% vs +7.9% expected. PPI ex food and energy m/m +0.8% vs +0.5% expected. This is another dose of hot inflation data, including on month-over-month terms, including when excluding food and energy. As this continues and spreads, it adds more and more pressure on companies to raise prices.
Producer prices continue to tick higher in Switzerland, much like the rest of the region - reaffirming stronger inflation pressures in general. Of note, petroleum and natural gas saw higher prices in particular on the month. The good news for the SNB is that this hasn't led to a material problem in inflation just yet, unlike for the ECB.
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s annual wholesale price-based inflation eased marginally to 12.96% in January from the previous month’s figure of 13.56%, government data showed on Monday. January’s figure was higher than 12.70% forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, amid higher food prices, up 9.55% on...
Swiss inflation ticks a little higher in December but core inflation is still holding and not really running away. That will allow the SNB to breathe easier considering the divergence seen with the ECB policy outlook at the moment.
Inflation in the US, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 7.5% on a yearly basis in January from 7% in December, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday. This print surpassed the market expectation of 7.3%. On a monthly basis, CPI was up 0.6% in January.
(Reuters) – Spain’s seasonally and calendar-adjusted industrial output rose 1.3% year-on-year in December, official data from the country’s national statistics institute (INE) showed on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters expected an increase of 4.4% in December. (Reported by Marta Serafinko, editing by Inti Landauro)
Spanish services activity contracts for the first time in 11 months in January, with soaring number of infections amid the omicron wave being the main drag on the economy. The positives from the report are that employment growth was sustained and that optimism about the outlook remained positive - reaffirming that the omicron drag is likely to prove temporary. Markit notes that:
LONDON (Reuters) - Workers in Britain saw their earnings shrink when adjusted for inflation in late 2021, data from the Office for National Statistics showed, adding to signs of a growing squeeze on living standards in the country. Regular earnings fell by 0.8% in real terms using statisticians’ preferred CPIH...
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in January as supply chains remained snarled, another sign that high inflation could persist through much of this year. The producer price index for final demand jumped 1.0% last month after climbing 0.4% in December, the Labor Department...
DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's consumer price index rose 1.2% in January from a year earlier, fuelled by higher transport prices, government data showed on Tuesday. Transport prices increased by 4.9%, mainly due to the rise in gasoline prices by 34.5%, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement.
Markets are sitting on edge as Russia-Ukraine tensions are paralysing trading conditions at the moment. The next few days are going to be critical and it is all about the headlines at this stage. The key question is are we going to see a war break out and that is what market participants are keenly eyeing at the moment.
BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of England will raise interest rates faster than previously thought to tame surging inflation, according to economists polled by Reuters who significantly upgraded their forecasts for consumer price rises. A near 30-year high inflation rate in December pressured Britain's central bank to raise...
Canada sheds 200,000 jobs in January amid omicron wave. On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Head of Equity Portfolio Management for North America, Megan Roach, and Investment Strategy Analyst BeiChen Lin discussed January employment numbers from the U.S. and Canada. They also chatted about the latest U.S. inflation report as well as the performance of U.S. small cap equities in comparison to their large cap counterparts.
