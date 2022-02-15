ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Broadband firms urged to offer deals to low-income families

By Long Reads
BBC
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia regulator Ofcom has urged all broadband firms to support low-income homes by offering discounted packages known as "social tariffs". Ofcom has found that only 55,000 out of 4.2 million homes in receipt of Universal Credit are using discounted rates. It means households on benefits are missing out on...

BBC

Basic income: Wales pilot offers £1,600 a month to care leavers

Every 18-year-old leaving care will be offered £1,600 a month under the Welsh government's basic income pilot. It is expected about 500 people will be eligible to join the scheme, which is being launched this year and could cost up to £20m over three years. Officials said it...
INCOME TAX
TechRadar

Millions of UK families are missing out on huge broadband savings

Ofcom says just 1.2% of households eligible for social broadband tariffs have taken out a contract and has urged the industry to do more to drive adoption and awareness. At least six broadband providers – BT, Community Fibre, G.Network, Hyperoptic, KCOM and Virgin Media O2 – offer at least one discounted deal to anyone receiving universal credit. These tariffs cost between £10 and £20, and speeds range from 10Mbps to 67Mbps.
EDUCATION
BBC

Low-income families 'let down' by payment scheme

Charities have claimed the Scottish government's cost-of-living payment scheme will let down low-income families. Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced on Thursday that a £150-per-household payment will be given in a bid to offset rising prices. Anti-poverty campaigners have accused her of spreading support too thinly. Ms Forbes insisted the...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Government unveils support measures in response to soaring cost of living

The Government has announced a 290 million euro package of measures designed to mitigate the spiralling cost of living.The main step will see the rebate on household energy bills increase to 200 euro, including VAT Public transport fares are set to be cut by 20% from April for the rest of the year.People already in receipt of the fuel allowance are set to receive an additional payment of 125 euro.Those eligible for the drug payment scheme, which places a cap on the maximum a family can pay on medicines a month, will see the limit reduced from 100 euro to...
BUSINESS
goodhousekeeping.com

How to get the best broadband deal

Whether you’re working from home, binge-watching Netflix, or Zooming your friends, a decent broadband connect is essential. There’s plenty of choice out there, including big names such as Sky, BT and Virgin Media and smaller providers such as Plusnet, Now, and Truespeed. Here’s how to get the best...
INTERNET
Advanced Television

Ofcom: Broadband, pay-TV complaints at record low

Ofcom has published the latest league tables on the complaints it receives about the UK’s major home phone, broadband, mobile and pay-TV firms. The quarterly report reveals the number of complaints made to Ofcom between July and September last year and shows that complaints across the board are at all-time low levels.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Welsh Government announces measures to help with cost-of-living crisis

People in Wales are to get extra help in the face of the cost-of-living crisis, with politicians in the devolved nation saying they are going “above and beyond” as they criticised the Chancellor whose offer they said “fell short” of what was needed.Wales’ minister for finance and local government, Rebecca Evans, said the government is “more than doubling the equivalent support provided by the UK Government” for those most in need, as it aims to ensure “no-one is left behind”.The Welsh Government has announced what it described as a package of expanded measures to help people amid rising prices, including...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government urged to end ‘grossly unfair’ differences in electric and gas bills

The Government has been urged to end the “grossly unfair” regional differences in electricity and gas bills which leave homes over £100 worse off.Analysis by the Liberal Democrats shows households in north Wales and Merseyside face the highest costs, £126 more for the same amount than the North East where people pay the least.Households in the South West pay almost £109 more while those in London pay £97.59 extra amid soaring energy bills, with Ofgem saying average charges will rise to £1,971 in April.The UK is broken up into 14 different pricing regions where it costs different amounts to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: Supplemental Security Income and applying

SSI, also known as Supplemental Security Income, is designed to help those who are elderly, blind, or disabled. These groups receive the funds to help boost their income. The program is run by the Social Security Administration. SSI helps fund the daily expenses for low income disabled adults and children.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Food Stamp Benefits: Extra $230 Million Available in Aid This Month

Millions of food stamp beneficiaries in New York will get extra aid this month. This extra boost is known as a supplemental allotment. Last week, NY Governor Kathy Hochul revealed that an extra $230 million in support will be available for those that qualify for the program. There are around 1.6 million New Yorkers that are eligible for food stamps. Last year, more than $2.5 billion in benefits were distributed through the government program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Online privacy and profit clash with fortunes at stake

Facebook and Google are under growing pressure to better balance privacy and ad-targeting -- with their fortunes at stake as users rebel, regulators loom and Apple pounces on the moment to polish its image. At the heart of the issue is how much internet companies should know about people's online lives, a flow of data that is key to the many billions Big Tech makes on ads each year. The firms have faced steadily stricter rules since the EU passed a massive data privacy law in 2018 that, among other regulations, requires firms to seek direct consent of users before installing cookies on their computers. But new pressure is building due to advancing landmark European legislation that could set unprecedented oversight on Big Tech, and Silicon Valley giants are targeted by a tangle of US official probes and lawsuits.
INTERNET
BBC

Cycling and walking schemes in Salford and Bury receive funding

Funding for a £4.1m scheme to turn a city road into a "people-focused route" to encourage cycling and walking has been approved. The scheme will see a new terraced cycle track, footpath and crossings added to Chapel Street in Salford. It is part of Greater Manchester's £160m plan to...
CYCLING
BBC

Newquay housing charity sees 'massive increase' in demand

A Cornish charity that offers help to people struggling to find housing or pay bills says it has seen a "massive increase" in demand for its services. DISC in Newquay said it had prepared and sent out more than 500,000 meals to local people in need since the coronavirus pandemic began.
CHARITIES
BBC

Patients in Warrington speak of 'shock' over lack of NHS dentists

People living in an area of Warrington which will soon have no NHS dentist have spoken of their "shock". Appleton Park Dental covers a large area of the town but will stop offering NHS treatment in March after decades of serving the community. A total of 369 dentists in the...
INSTAGRAM
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: Laminating your SSN card

Social Security cards are made of paper, and many people ruin or beat up the copies they were given years prior. Some try to avoid this by laminating them. While the idea makes sense, it is not advised that you laminate your card because it could ruin it. While Social...
SOCIAL SECURITY

