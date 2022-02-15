Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

The market is still looking rather pensive with risk trades a fair bit more sluggish as we continue to digest the Russia-Ukraine situation. The yen is keeping slightly firmer but all things considered, it's been a milder start to the new week for major currencies. Equities were marked lower yesterday and are still looking more subdued for the moment. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% while Dow futures are down 0.2% on the day so far.
Dow Jones futures fell slightly overnight, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, with Airbnb (ABNB), Roblox (RBLX), Upstart Holdings (UPST) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) among the notable after-hours earnings. The stock market rally rebounded Tuesday as Russia said it pulled back some troops from near the Ukraine border.
UK FTSE -0.2%. Investors are still erring towards the side of caution as we await further developments on how the Russia-Ukraine situation is going to play out. Headlines will be everything in the next 48 hours so be wary that there will be potential for rather high volatility and big swings on the news during the sessions ahead.
To add to the earlier headlines here, Interfax is also saying that Russia has shown video footage of army vehicles loaded for return to bases. The market is continuing to feed off the news that this is perhaps material steps being taken in de-escalating tensions but we'll see. There's no other news on any concessions being made or anything like that.
The major European indices are closing higher on the day. The biggest gainer was the Italian FTSE MIB which rose high over 1.8%. In the benchmark 10 year yields, yields were little changed above and below the unchanged level. In the forex, the EUR is the strongest of the majors...
Stocks finished higher Tuesday, while oil prices tumbled and the dollar eased, as investors reacted to reports that Russia has pulled some of its troops from the Ukraine border amid what appears to be a de-escalation of tensions between the adjacent eastern European nations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished...
More on CBA now expecting an earlier RBA rate hike (June vs. previous for August) PBOC inject 300bn yuan via a 1 year MLF - rate unchanged at 2.85%. PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3605 (vs. estimate at 6.3595) More from Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda...
At CoinGeek, we’ve been keeping a close eye on the digital euro project. We previously reported that the European Central Bank (ECB) had given the digital euro the green light and that early experimentation was underway. This week, the European Commission announced that a bill, which will serve as the legal foundation for the euro central bank digital currency (CBDC), will be proposed in early 2023.
The EUR is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the North American session begins. The Russian withdrawal of some reported 10,000 troops from the border has got markets "going the other way". Stocks are higher. Gold is lower. Crude oil is lower. T. The flow of funds...
U.S. stocks rose across the board as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine appeared to ease and even as the Producer Price index, the latest check on inflation at the wholesale level, rose 9.7%, matching a record high from the prior month. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW...
Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. CHIP STOCKS SURGE AFTER INTEL UNVEILS $5.4 BLN TOWER DEAL (1205 EST/1705 GMT) Chip stocks are surging on Wall Street on Tuesday after...
Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. NO MATTER UKRAINE, INVESTORS TURN LESS BULLISH ON EU STOCKS (1110 EST/1610 GMT) Even before Monday's selloff amid concerns of an imminent Ukraine/Russia...
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Feb 15 (Reuters) - British stocks rose on Tuesday, following steep losses in the previous session on concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Astrazeneca among the top boosts to the benchmark index on positive data from a prostate cancer treatment trial.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes jumped over 1% on Tuesday, led by gains in shares of megacap growth names and banks on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while investors shrugged off hotter-than expected inflation data. Russia said some of its military units were...
NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street futures followed global markets lower Monday as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine mounted. In premarket trading in New York, futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.7% and the same for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.6%. Frankfurt...
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Megacap stocks, banks among top premarket gainers. * Futures up: Dow 1.11%, S&P 1.56%, Nasdaq 2.13% (Adds comment, details; updates prices) Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures...
U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower during overnight trading Tuesday, after registering gains on the session amid signs of tensions easing between Russia and Ukraine. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 39 points. S&P 500 futures were down 0.16%, while Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.2%.
During trading Monday, 25 stocks traded to a 52-week high, while 129 stocks bottomed out at new 52-week lows. The S&P 500 is down 0.58% so far today while the Dow is down 0.7%, the Nasdaq is up 0.03%, and the Russell 2000 is down 0.17%. Stocks are lower Monday...
