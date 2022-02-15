Eurostoxx futures -0.2% in early European trading

The market is still looking rather pensive with risk trades a fair bit more sluggish as we continue to digest the Russia-Ukraine situation. The yen is keeping slightly firmer but all things considered, it's been a milder start to the new week for major currencies. Equities were marked lower yesterday and are still looking more subdued for the moment. S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% while Dow futures are down 0.2% on the day so far.

