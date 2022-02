Jamestown Public Schools will be looking at adding another School Resource Officer who would provide support district wide. School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the current School Resource Officer assigned to the High School acts in a police officer and safety role. He said the additional SRO would be more instructional and be available for students K through 12, “The officer would teach students in similar to a DARE program about drugs, similar to maybe with the little kids ‘stranger danger’ and things like that; road safety, those sorts of instructional things. We’d also teach adults about things things like potentially like gang related items, or what drugs look like, or what people under the influence of drugs look like.”

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO