A Guide to Alvin Lucier

By Mike
 22 hours ago

Alvin Lucier, who died December 1st, 2021, at the age of 90, was a giant of experimental music. His...

AMN Reviews: John Aylward/Klangforum Wien – Celestial Forms & Stories [New Focus Recordings FCR320]

Few products of the imagination have had the endurance of the mythological figures of the classical Mediterranean world. Whether as archetypes, allegorical figures, proxies for natural forces, or just examples of behavior not to emulate, the gods, heroes, and anti-heroes of the Greek world have gone through many metamorphoses and shifts in significance, but through it all they have been kept alive through a centuries-long tradition of commentary, interpretation, reinterpretation, and misinterpretation. With his musical cycle Celestial Forms and Stories, composer John Aylward makes his own contribution to the tradition via Ovid’s Metamorphoses and Italo Calvino’s analyses of Ovid’s narrative style.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: New Dark Ambient from Atrium Carceri & Kammarheit, Tineidae, and Llyn Y Cwn

Atrium Carceri & Kammarheit (2022; Cryo Chamber) Colossus, which hits the shelves on February 15, is core dark ambient from the pairing of Atrium Carceri (Simon Heath) and Kammarheit (Pär Boström). Rhythmic pulses underlie ponderous layers of brooding synth as well as analog hiss and static. The former provides deep, dark soundscapes, while the latter includes a gritty noir feel. The percussive elements resemble attenuated mechanical pounding that originates from deep underground, while the synths are dense and claustrophobic. The title track puts these features together in a compelling fashion with percussion that slowly thumps, metallic tapping at higher pitches, and at least three layers of synth including one that resembles human chanting.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

An English Aida mourns the founder of Regietheater

I was saddened to read of the passing of one of the most forward thinking stage directors, the great Hans Neuenfels. Slipped Disc mentioned his controversial and illuminating production of Aida in which I had the pleasure of singing the title role over four seasons and in more than 50 performances. I loved it. It wasn’t just the insight he brought to the characters and the story but the way he challenged every conceivable idea that opera and indeed theatre in general were taking for granted. Frankfurt led the way in advancing modernism in opera and his Aida led the way in Frankfurt.
THEATER & DANCE
avantmusicnews.com

RIP Ian McDonald

McDonald was known as one of the key architects of progressive rock, playing both saxophone and keyboards in King Crimson and co-writing its iconic 1969 debut, In the Court of the Crimson King. The record’s opening track, “21st Century Schizoid Man,” featured McDonald’s wild double-tracked alto-sax solo, which he performed the same year at a famous concert in London’s Hyde Park. He left King Crimson before the year was over, moving on to a duo project with Crimson drummer Michael Giles. He would also appear as a session musician on King Crimson’s 1975 classic, Red.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Solo Saxophonist Sam Weinberg Profiled

Sam Weinberg plays the tenor saxophone and usually he’s improvising, pulling sounds out of himself and listening to the musicians around him, tossing them ideas in a stream of spontaneous invention. He’s a quick-thinking and imaginative player who can get around on the horn, not just with notes but timbres and sounds that are surprising, interesting, and musical. He’s one of many such musicians in the active and extensive world of improvisers, one that’s both under-the-radar and ubiquitous. Other than the quality of his playing, though, there is something that sets him apart from the rest of the field, which is that, as the joke goes, you may find him out standing in a field: Weinberg is a musician who, in decent weather, can be found playing outdoors.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Earshots Label

While they have not released much recently, a shout out to the Earshots label from London. It was started by Edward Lucas and Daniel Kordik and created alongside an ongoing concert series that focuses on improvised music and field recording works. Time Parts. James O’Sullivan, N.O. Moore. High Laver...
MUSIC

