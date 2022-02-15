A Guide to Alvin Lucier

Sam Weinberg plays the tenor saxophone and usually he’s improvising, pulling sounds out of himself and listening to the musicians around him, tossing them ideas in a stream of spontaneous invention. He’s a quick-thinking and imaginative player who can get around on the horn, not just with notes but timbres and sounds that are surprising, interesting, and musical. He’s one of many such musicians in the active and extensive world of improvisers, one that’s both under-the-radar and ubiquitous. Other than the quality of his playing, though, there is something that sets him apart from the rest of the field, which is that, as the joke goes, you may find him out standing in a field: Weinberg is a musician who, in decent weather, can be found playing outdoors.

