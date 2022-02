A record number of students participated in the rush process for Yale’s four Panhellenic sororities, which was held virtually for the second year in a row. The rush process, which concluded Monday night, was moved online in early January due to COVID-19 restrictions, posing additional challenges for prospective members in a process that hinges on forging connections. According to president of Yale’s Panhellenic Council Isabella Hay ’24, 181 of the 278 potential new members that registered for the recruitment process were offered bids by one of Yale’s four sorority chapters — Alpha Phi, Kappa Alpha Theta, Kappa Kappa Gamma and Pi Beta Phi.

