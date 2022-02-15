ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parole Board Denies Killer’s Plea

By Mable Cundiff
 18 hours ago

A woman convicted of killing her two co-workers 25 years ago will spend the rest of her life in prison. Kimberly Harris pleaded for an early release from her two concurrent life sentences during a February 9 parole board hearing. She told the board members she is a “changed person” who...

