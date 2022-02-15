ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed Governors Split on Pace of Monetary Policy Tightening

By Danske Bank
actionforex.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman Chancellor Scholz is meeting Russian President Putin to seek a diplomatic solution to the tensions around Ukraine. In Germany, the ZEW expectation of economic growth is expected to show improving confidence amid waning Covid-19 concerns. In the US, the producer price inflation may attract more attention given the...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Equities Stage Relief Bounce on Russia

… but inflation and central bank tightening remain the key risk. The big news this morning came from Russia, which sent stocks and US futures sharply higher, while Brent crude oil dipped back to $94 after rising to above $96 earlier. The turnaround was triggered by news some Russian troops positioned on the border with Ukraine were returning to their bases after completing drills.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

(RBA) Minutes of the Monetary Policy Meeting of the Reserve Bank Board

Philip Lowe (Governor and Chair), Guy Debelle (Deputy Governor), Mark Barnaba AM, Wendy Craik AM, Ian Harper AO, Carolyn Hewson AO, Steven Kennedy PSM, Carol Schwartz AO, Alison Watkins AM. Others participating. Luci Ellis (Assistant Governor, Economic), Christopher Kent (Assistant Governor, Financial Markets) Anthony Dickman (Secretary), Penelope Smith (Deputy Secretary)
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

More headlines about a Russian pullback hit the wires. Momentum started shifting yesterday after Russian defense minister Shoigu told president Putin that some of the country’s military drills have already ended and others were coming to a close. Foreign Minister Lavrov simultaneously received the go ahead to extend negotiations. NATO is still awaiting official evidence, but risk sentiment on markets nonetheless started improving. Moves accelerated as the US session got started. Brent crude falls from a cycle high of $96/b to $93/b. Main European stock markets rebound up to 1.5%. Core bonds cede ground with both the German Bund and the US Note future again approaching last week’s post-CPI sell-off low. The US yield curve bear steepens with daily changes ranging between +1.5 bps (2-yr) and +6.1 bps (30-yr). The US 10-yr yield moves back at the 2.05% recovery top. The German curve shifts in similar fashion with yields adding 2.8 bps (2-yr) to 5.8 bps (30-yr). The German 10-yr yield sets a new high above 0.3%. The EU 10y swap rate does the same at 0.9%. 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany narrow by up to 3 bps for Italy. The Japanese yen and Swiss franc return part of past session’s gains. EUR/USD trades with an upward bias, changing hands at 1.1354 compared with an 1.1307 open. Eco data included a slightly smaller than expected increase in Germen ZEW investor sentiment, accelerating US producer price inflation (1% M/M & 9.7% Y/Y for headline) and only a small bounce higher in the Empire Manufacturing Survey (coming from the weakest level since May 2020). Details showed relentless price pressure, slightly rising new orders and shipments, higher employment, but a more downbeat assessment on the future (6 months ahead). Markets didn’t respond to the data. EUR/GBP trading is still a proxy of EUR/USD action with the pair rising to 0.8388.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Inflation#Europe#German#Russian#Ukrainian#Nato#Rub#Eur#San Francisco Fed#Chinese
actionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Flat, CPI Next

It has been a quiet week for the Canadian dollar, despite the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, which has captivated the world’s attention. The lack of movement could change on Wednesday, as Canada releases the inflation report for February. Canada CPI expected to rise. Canada’s CPI looked weak in...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Technical Pictures of Key European and US Equity Gauges Still Extremely Fragile

European stock markets closed 2%-2.5% lower, but off worst intraday levels following headlines that Russian President Putin gave his Foreign Minister Lavrov the go ahead to continue talks aiming to reach a ‘diplomatic solution’ in the Ukrainian conflict. US stock markets hesitated after Friday’s beating with main indices closing between flat (Nasdaq) and -0.5% (Dow). Technical pictures of key European and US equity gauges are still extremely fragile and at risk of deteriorating further.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Risk Sentiment Improves on Russia-Ukraine De-escalation Signs

Dollar retreats but risk-sensitive currencies shine on geopolitics. The latest geopolitical developments seem to be the main market-moving factor in today’s trading session. Specifically, Russia announced that several military drills near the Ukrainian border have ended and some troops have already returned to their military bases on the mainland. This headline relieved investors’ fears about a severe military confrontation and triggered a solid rebound in risky assets while causing a sell-off in traditional safe havens.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
actionforex.com

Jump in US PPI Has Revived Interest in the Dollar

US producer prices rose 1% in January, double analysts’ forecasts. The annual growth rate slowed from 9.8% to 9.7% for the first time after nearly two years of gains, but analysts had been bracing for a sharper decline, expecting to see a slowdown to 9.1%. The core producer price index (excluding food and energy) slowed from 8.5% to 8.3%, against an expected 7.9%.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

US Headline PPI Blows Away Estimates

Headline US PPI for January was 9.7% YoY vs 9.1% YoY expected. The December print was revised higher for December from 9.7% YoY to 9.8% YoY. The core PPI for January, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, rose 8.3% YoY vs 7.9% YoY expected and 8.3% YoY in December. Both prints were much higher than expected, as inflation data continues to soar. Recall that CPI data for January released last week was also higher than expected, at 7.5% YoY vs 7.3% YoY expected and 7% YoY in December. St Louis Fed President Bullard has been on the wires over the past few days discussing how the favors an increase in key interest rates by 100 bps by July, which would imply either a 50bps hike at a meeting prior to that date or an inter-meeting hike. He also said the he favors frontloading quantitative tightening in order to end accommodation. The PPI data for January helps to reinforce Bullard’s stance.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Euro Rebounds, Sentiment Improved as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ease

Overall market sentiment improved a lot after Russia said it pulled back some troops near the border of Ukraine. As worries of imminent war eased, Gold and oil price dip notably, while stocks rebound. Euro is staging a recovery, together with Aussie and Kiwi. On the other hand, Yen and Dollar are turning softer, together with Canadian. Sterling and Swiss Franc are mixed for the moment.
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. 10-year yield hovers around 1.99% after Bullard says Fed needs to act faster to fight inflation

U.S. Treasury yields moved higher on Monday with investors evaluated safe-haven assets amid the escalated geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4.2 basis points at 1.993% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The benchmark 10-year rate hit the 2% level last week following the hottest inflation reading in four decades.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. short-term rate futures pare back odds of Fed inter-meeting move

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. short-term interest rate futures on Monday reflected a reduced chance of an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve before its two-day March policy meeting. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voter on the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, told Bloomberg last...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

EM Bonds Could Be Way to Deal With Fed Tightening

As the Federal Reserve closes in on the start of a new interest rate tightening regime — one that could bring as many as four hikes, perhaps more — fixed income investors are understandably pensive. An avenue for contending with higher interest rates in the U.S. is emerging...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

BOJ Gov Kuroda says conditions warrant keeping monetary policy loose

Japan's economic and price condition warrants keeping monetary policy loose. Will explain to G20 counterparts Japan's economic situation and seek understanding over Japan's monetary policy management. The BOJ offer to buy an unlimited amount of JGBs to defend the rate target is powerful. Not something undertaken by other central banks.
WORLD
forexlive.com

Heads up: Fed's Bullard to speak on monetary policy later in the day

After his now infamous remarks last week here, be sure to keep your eyes and ears peeled on more Fedspeak in the weeks ahead. Let's see if Bullard will stick with his guns later today. When you factor in all his comments in the past few years, the guy is unreal to say the least.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Futures Rise Off Lows on Hopes of Russia Diplomacy

FTSE -1.5% at 7550. US futures are pointing to a lower start on Monday although futures have recovered from their lows after Putin indicates that talks with NATO & the US will continue. Concerns have been growing that Russia could invade Ukraine any day. Russia has 130,000 troops along the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy