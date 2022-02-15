Fed Governors Split on Pace of Monetary Policy Tightening

More headlines about a Russian pullback hit the wires. Momentum started shifting yesterday after Russian defense minister Shoigu told president Putin that some of the country’s military drills have already ended and others were coming to a close. Foreign Minister Lavrov simultaneously received the go ahead to extend negotiations. NATO is still awaiting official evidence, but risk sentiment on markets nonetheless started improving. Moves accelerated as the US session got started. Brent crude falls from a cycle high of $96/b to $93/b. Main European stock markets rebound up to 1.5%. Core bonds cede ground with both the German Bund and the US Note future again approaching last week’s post-CPI sell-off low. The US yield curve bear steepens with daily changes ranging between +1.5 bps (2-yr) and +6.1 bps (30-yr). The US 10-yr yield moves back at the 2.05% recovery top. The German curve shifts in similar fashion with yields adding 2.8 bps (2-yr) to 5.8 bps (30-yr). The German 10-yr yield sets a new high above 0.3%. The EU 10y swap rate does the same at 0.9%. 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany narrow by up to 3 bps for Italy. The Japanese yen and Swiss franc return part of past session’s gains. EUR/USD trades with an upward bias, changing hands at 1.1354 compared with an 1.1307 open. Eco data included a slightly smaller than expected increase in Germen ZEW investor sentiment, accelerating US producer price inflation (1% M/M & 9.7% Y/Y for headline) and only a small bounce higher in the Empire Manufacturing Survey (coming from the weakest level since May 2020). Details showed relentless price pressure, slightly rising new orders and shipments, higher employment, but a more downbeat assessment on the future (6 months ahead). Markets didn’t respond to the data. EUR/GBP trading is still a proxy of EUR/USD action with the pair rising to 0.8388.

