Parent-adolescent relationships, peer relationships, and adolescent mobile phone addiction: The mediating role of psychological needs satisfaction.

Lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) commonly affecting ageing men and is thought to be linked with other comorbidities and unhealthy lifestyles. This study was performed to report the prevalence of LUTS and its association with quality of life (QOL) in urination and other related factors. The study was part of the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2019, a cross-sectional community-based survey in Malaysia. Validated self-administered bilingual International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) was used to assess the LUTS. Other comorbidities and unhealthy lifestyles were recorded using face-to-face interview and in-situ measurements such as anthropometry assessment and blood measurement. There were a total of 2251 respondents. 16.3% of the respondents had clinically significant LUTS (IPSS ≥ 8). LUTS was found to be significantly associated with QOL, age and inactive physical activities. Nocturia was the most prevalent and bothersome symptom. LUTS is a common condition and adversely affect QOL. Ageing and physically inactive males are associated with the development of LUTS. It is recommended to increase public awareness of the condition and availability of treatment options for LUTS. Any upcoming survey should have a more in-depth investigation such as clinical profiling of subjects.

