Parent-adolescent relationships, peer relationships, and adolescent mobile phone addiction: The mediating role of psychological needs satisfaction.

 2 days ago

Prior studies have shown that parent-adolescent relationships and peer relationships may be important factors associated with adolescent mobile phone addiction (MPA). The present study aims to further explore the direct effects of parent-adolescent and peer relationships on adolescent MPA as well as the indirect effects through the mediating roles of autonomy,...

asu.edu

Students investigate the psychology of relationships

Undergrads in ASU's Navigating Romantic Relationships course write op-eds on the psychology of relationships. Each February, Valentine’s Day shines the spotlight back on relationships and the search for love. Chocolates, roses and stuffed animals are displayed at grocery stores and couples begin planning expensive romantic dinners. Google searches for...
TEMPE, AZ
MedicalXpress

Study reveals lockdown impact on youngsters' mental health

Young people were the hardest hit as the second COVID-19 lockdown took its toll on the mental health and wellbeing of the Welsh population, new research has revealed. The study—the first to compare experiences during the first and second lockdowns of the pandemic—discovered levels of wellbeing dropped significantly between the two periods with those aged between 16 and 24 and people living in deprived areas the most affected.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Development of coordination and muscular fitness in children and adolescents with parent-reported ADHD in the German longitudinal MoMo Study

This study examined the development of muscular fitness and coordination in children and adolescents with and without attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) over a period of 11Â years. Data was collected in three measurement waves as part of the longitudinal, representative Motorik-Modul (MoMo) study in Germany (2003"“2006, 2009"“2012, 2014"“2017). The overall sample comprised 2988 participants (253 with ADHD, 65% males; 2735 non-ADHD, 47% males; mean age 9Â years). Structural equation modeling was conducted, and the estimated models had a good fit. No differences in muscular fitness were observed between participants with and without ADHD. Participants with ADHD had a lower coordinative performance at first measurement than those without ADHD. The difference in coordinative performance persisted throughout the study period.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
uscannenbergmedia.com

Opinion: China shows tough attitude towards adolescent gaming

Video games could be as powerful as any other traditional sports as long as children are under the effective guidance of society. Esports is an emerging industry around the world with a comparatively short history. It is a business world built around video games. Even though video games are virtual, the user experience and their products, with the help of technology like facial recognition and VR, are super real.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#Shenzhen University#Mpa#Chinese#School Of Government
physiciansweekly.com

Using Smartphones, Reminders, and Accountability Partners to Promote Skin Self-Examinations in Patients With Total Body Photography

For a study, researchers assessed the effectiveness of a mobile application (app) in patients who were already utilizing whole-body photography (TBP) to boost skin self-examination (SSE) rates and to pilot the use of examination reminders and accountability partners. To assign interventions in a randomized controlled experiment, a computer-generated randomization table was used. Sixty-nine patients aged 18 and above who owned an iPhone/iPad and had previously seen TBP photos, were recruited. A mobile app including digital TBP photographs for all participants, as well as either (1) the mobile app alone, (2) skin inspection reminders, (3) an accountability partner, or (4) reminders and an accountability partner. Changes in SSE rates were measured by enrollment and end-of-study questionnaires 6 months later.
ELECTRONICS
physiciansweekly.com

A community-based study on lower urinary tract symptoms in Malaysian males aged 40 years and above.

Lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) commonly affecting ageing men and is thought to be linked with other comorbidities and unhealthy lifestyles. This study was performed to report the prevalence of LUTS and its association with quality of life (QOL) in urination and other related factors. The study was part of the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2019, a cross-sectional community-based survey in Malaysia. Validated self-administered bilingual International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS) was used to assess the LUTS. Other comorbidities and unhealthy lifestyles were recorded using face-to-face interview and in-situ measurements such as anthropometry assessment and blood measurement. There were a total of 2251 respondents. 16.3% of the respondents had clinically significant LUTS (IPSS ≥ 8). LUTS was found to be significantly associated with QOL, age and inactive physical activities. Nocturia was the most prevalent and bothersome symptom. LUTS is a common condition and adversely affect QOL. Ageing and physically inactive males are associated with the development of LUTS. It is recommended to increase public awareness of the condition and availability of treatment options for LUTS. Any upcoming survey should have a more in-depth investigation such as clinical profiling of subjects.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Telemedicine and insomnia: a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis.

Telemedicine has been introduced as a new and effective method in dealing with public health challenges, improving access to health care, and reducing healthcare costs in today’s world. Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder that can be managed with cognitive behavioural therapy, however, access to skilled therapists is an issue. Telemedicine improves access to care and thus, it may facilitate management of insomnia. The aim of this study was to assess whether telemedicine can be as effective as traditional in person sleep medicine service for the diagnosis, follow-up, and treatment of insomnia.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Nutrition in adolescence: Multiple challenges, lifelong consequences and the foundation for adult health

Around the world, there are an estimated 1.2 billion adolescents between 10 and 19 years old. Although adolescence lies between childhood and adulthood, adolescents are neither big children, nor little adults. They have increased food requirements to support their rapid physical growth and maturation. The steep increase in issues such as anemia, overweight and obesity in this age group puts nutritional issues among the greatest immediate threats to adolescent health. Exposure to healthy nutrition from adolescence — ranging from actual food consumption to the food environment — can set the stage for a healthy life ahead and good dietary habits....
NUTRITION
geneticliteracyproject.org

Eating disorders: How advances in genetics and psychology are informing new treatments

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. In 2017, Hennie Thomson checked herself into a hospital for six weeks of in-patient treatment for anorexia nervosa. She was compulsively over-exercising — running, spinning or cross-training three to four hours daily. She ate only one meal each day of the same four foods. And she felt she had hit the bottom of a deep depression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

9 things social anxiety makes you do

Social anxiety disorder, also known as social phobia, is defined as an intense, persistent fear of being watched and judged by others. This fear can affect work, school, and other daily activities. Do you ever feel like all eyes are on you, just waiting for you to slip up or...
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
ajmc.com

Any Light Exposure Before Bedtime May Lead to Sleep Troubles in Young Children

Contrary to research done on adults, a recent study found that children may be highly sensitive to light exposure of any intensity before bedtime. Light exposure is known to be a crucial factor in circadian rhythm regularity, and a study published in Journal of Pineal Researchfound that young children may be highly sensitive to light before bedtime. Even exposure to dim light in the hour before sleep suppressed melatonin levels in preschool-aged children, and these levels remained lower after exposure.
KIDS

