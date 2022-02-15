Daily Technical Analysis

Last week , the US January CPI came in hotter than expected at 7.5% YoY vs 7.3% YoY expected and 7.0% YoY in December. This was the highest reading since February 1982! The Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, was 6% YoY vs 5.5% YoY in December. Markets immediately moved to price in a 50% chance of a 50bps hike at the March meeting. Later, St Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard took to the wires and said that he favors a 100bps hike by July 1st. This would imply a 50bps hike at one of the FOMC meetings prior to that date OR an inter-meeting hike. Markets immediately moved to price in a 100% chance of a 50bps hike at the upcoming March meeting, however, have since retreated to around 65%. On Monday morning, Bullard was on the wires again, repeating this hawkish sentiment. However, several other members of the Fed have also been speaking, which include Daly and George, who dialed back the hawkishness a bit and indicated there is little chance of an inter-meeting hike.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO