Currencies

Daily Technical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.
actionforex.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe support zone at 1.1330 was violated and the European common currency continued to lose ground against the dollar during yesterday’s session. If the bearish attack continues, then the expectations are for a test of the target at 1.1268. A successful breach of the aforementioned level would strengthen the negative expectations...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1269; (P) 1.1319; (R1) 1.1358;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for the moment, and outlook is unchanged. Further rise will remain mildly in favor as long as 1.1265 minor support holds. On the upside break of 1.1482 will target 38.2% retracement of 1.2348 to 1.1120 at 1.1589 next. Sustained break there will argue that whole fall from 1.2348 has completed too and target 61.8% retracement at 1.1879. On the down, however, break of 1.1265 support will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 1.1120 low instead.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Outlook: Positive News from Russia Lift Pound

Cable rose in early European trading on Monday after Russian Ministry of Defense announced return of some troops to bases near Ukraine. Positive news cooled the situation and revived hopes that a war can be avoided, lifting risk-sensitive sterling, adding to positive signals from overall solid UK January labor report.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Could Resume Decline, UK Employment Report Next

GBP/USD is still struggling to clear the 1.3600 resistance zone. It traded below a crucial bullish trend line with support near 1.3550 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is showing a few bearish signs below 1.1350. The UK ILO Unemployment rate could remain at 4.1% in Dec 2021 (3M). GBP/USD Technical...
actionforex.com

Gold Price Soars as Safe-Haven Demand Rises

American equities declined on Monday as the west continued to focus on diplomacy to address the crisis in Ukraine. Today, a week after Vladimir Putin met with Emmanuel Macron, he will meet with Olaf Scholz of Germany. Putin has demanded that Nato members create securities guarantees that Ukraine will not become a member of the organization. Scholz is expected to ask Putin to de-escalate the situation at the Ukraine border and embrace diplomacy. According to the FT, he will also tell Putin about how severe the sanctions from western countries will be if he invades. The Dow Jones declined by more than 290 points.
actionforex.com

Risk Sentiment Improves on Russia-Ukraine De-escalation Signs

Dollar retreats but risk-sensitive currencies shine on geopolitics. The latest geopolitical developments seem to be the main market-moving factor in today’s trading session. Specifically, Russia announced that several military drills near the Ukrainian border have ended and some troops have already returned to their military bases on the mainland. This headline relieved investors’ fears about a severe military confrontation and triggered a solid rebound in risky assets while causing a sell-off in traditional safe havens.
International Business Times

S&P 500, Nasdaq Climb Over 1% On Signs Of Easing Geopolitical Tensions

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes jumped over 1% on Tuesday, led by gains in shares of megacap growth names and banks on signs of a de-escalation in tensions between Russia and Ukraine, while investors shrugged off hotter-than expected inflation data. Russia said some of its military units were...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Consolidates in Mid-February

The major currency pair is consolidating in mid-February. On Monday, 14 February 2022, the asset is trading at 1.1340. Investors are still impressed by the January inflation data from the US. The CPI showed 7.5% y/y – the reading no one has seen in over 40 years. Inflation higher than expected gives the US Fed the ground to raise the rate and reduce its own balance quickly and without any limitations.
actionforex.com

Yen Extends Gains on Ukraine Tensions

The yen has started the trading week with gains, with USD/JPY trading just above the 115 line in the European session. The crisis on the Ukraine/Russia border continues to dictate movement in the global financial markets. Hopes that the situation might be solved diplomatically deteriorated after the US said it expected an invasion on Wednesday and ordered military and diplomatic personnel to evacuate Ukraine. Stock markets are down, oil is up, and the safe-haven Japanese yen has received a boost as nervous investors dump risk and flock to safety.
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Eyes More Upside: Elliott Wave Analysis

Stocks are coming down at the start of the European sessions due to geopolitical uncertainties over Ukraine. We see USD moving higher at the same time. Even crude oil has slowed down which can be bullish for the buck as well. We see energy in a potential higher degree irregular/flat correction as structure from 87.56 can be in three waves. An overlap with 90.73 would be another indication that energy will stay sideways for a flat. Nice support should then be at 87.56. If crude would really come south, then USDCAD can see more upside ahead.
actionforex.com

NZDCAD Wave Analysis

NZDCAD currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone located between the resistance level 0.8500 (former support from the start of January), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from December. The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the previous short-term ABC...
actionforex.com

EUR/GBP: Testing Times ahead

EUR/GBP is in a precarious place now. Things could turn ugly very quickly for the currency pair. EUR/GBP is in a precarious place now. Since October last year the pair, for the most part, has been confined to a wide range between 0.91390 and 0.83079. The rangebound nature of a cross-currency exchange rate like EUR/GBP is to be expected. But in recent months the pair has drifted lower forming a clean downward channel.
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: USD/RUB

Last week , the US January CPI came in hotter than expected at 7.5% YoY vs 7.3% YoY expected and 7.0% YoY in December. This was the highest reading since February 1982! The Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, was 6% YoY vs 5.5% YoY in December. Markets immediately moved to price in a 50% chance of a 50bps hike at the March meeting. Later, St Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard took to the wires and said that he favors a 100bps hike by July 1st. This would imply a 50bps hike at one of the FOMC meetings prior to that date OR an inter-meeting hike. Markets immediately moved to price in a 100% chance of a 50bps hike at the upcoming March meeting, however, have since retreated to around 65%. On Monday morning, Bullard was on the wires again, repeating this hawkish sentiment. However, several other members of the Fed have also been speaking, which include Daly and George, who dialed back the hawkishness a bit and indicated there is little chance of an inter-meeting hike.
kitco.com

Gold Technical Analysis: Strong price action but some traffic ahead

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold has been trading well in recent sessions and despite the bumper NFP figure on...
DailyFx

Australia Dollar Technical Analysis: Is AUD/USD Momentum Building?

AUD/USD has steadied back in the range after some volatility. The Australian Dollar has been making lower lows and lower highs since making a peak just above 0.8000 in February last year. This is illustrated by descending trend lines above and below the price. Last week, a spinning top candlestick...
bitcoin.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum Technical Analysis: Ethereum Moves Past $3,000 to Start the Weekend

Following a week of consolidation, bitcoin and ethereum prices both rallied past key resistance levels to start the weekend. Bitcoin moved beyond $40,000, with ethereum climbing over the $3,000 mark. Bitcoin. Cryptocurrencies were higher to start the weekend, as markets appear to have moved past recent bearish sentiment. The world’s...
bitcoin.com

Technical Analysis: Bitcoin Hits $40,000, as LEO Leads Friday Rally

Bitcoin rallied above $40,000 on Friday, however, this was not the biggest mover in crypto markets to end the week. Cryptocurrencies climbed today, following news that over 400,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy last month. Biggest gainers. Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to $40,000, ethereum was fast approaching $3,000, with...
bitcoin.com

Technical Analysis: Gamestop Partnership Sends IMX 35% Higher

Immutable X avoided Thursday’s red wave, and was one of this week’s biggest crypto gainers, following news of a partnership with Gamestop. IMX climbed by over 35% today, with QNT also extending recent gains. As of writing, crypto markets were almost 4% lower. Biggest gainers. Despite the bearish...
