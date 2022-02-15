ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold Price Soars as Safe-Haven Demand Rises

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican equities declined on Monday as the west continued to focus on diplomacy to address the crisis in Ukraine. Today, a week after Vladimir Putin met with Emmanuel Macron, he will meet with Olaf Scholz of Germany. Putin has demanded that Nato members create securities guarantees that Ukraine will not become...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Flat, CPI Next

It has been a quiet week for the Canadian dollar, despite the crisis between Ukraine and Russia, which has captivated the world’s attention. The lack of movement could change on Wednesday, as Canada releases the inflation report for February. Canada CPI expected to rise. Canada’s CPI looked weak in...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Aussie Rises after Optimistic RBA Minutes

The Australian dollar has reversed directions and is in positive territory on Tuesday. AUD/USD is trading at 0.7154 in the European session, up 0.37% on the day. The RBA released the minutes of the February meeting earlier today, providing a welcome distraction from the incessant news from the Ukraine. Investors liked what they saw and sent the Aussie higher. The minutes indicated that the RBA would remain patient and was not convinced that inflation was sustainable within its target of 2%-3%. In particular, wage growth was lagging behind inflation. At the same time, it acknowledged that inflation had risen higher than anticipated, which contributed to the decision to end QE this month.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Gold Could Top $2,000

Since the end of last week, the price of gold has risen by more than 3%. With a high of $1879, it was temporarily rose to highs since last June. Biden’s warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “at any moment” triggered a broad sell-off in Europe and several emerging markets and tangentially affected the US equity market. Recent events have brought back interest in assets that have benefited from decades of tension: gold has risen as insurance against currency destabilisation, and oil has risen on fears of a surge in demand and a shortage of supply.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Could Resume Decline, UK Employment Report Next

GBP/USD is still struggling to clear the 1.3600 resistance zone. It traded below a crucial bullish trend line with support near 1.3550 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is showing a few bearish signs below 1.1350. The UK ILO Unemployment rate could remain at 4.1% in Dec 2021 (3M). GBP/USD Technical...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Emmanuel Macron
actionforex.com

Sunset Market Commentary

More headlines about a Russian pullback hit the wires. Momentum started shifting yesterday after Russian defense minister Shoigu told president Putin that some of the country’s military drills have already ended and others were coming to a close. Foreign Minister Lavrov simultaneously received the go ahead to extend negotiations. NATO is still awaiting official evidence, but risk sentiment on markets nonetheless started improving. Moves accelerated as the US session got started. Brent crude falls from a cycle high of $96/b to $93/b. Main European stock markets rebound up to 1.5%. Core bonds cede ground with both the German Bund and the US Note future again approaching last week’s post-CPI sell-off low. The US yield curve bear steepens with daily changes ranging between +1.5 bps (2-yr) and +6.1 bps (30-yr). The US 10-yr yield moves back at the 2.05% recovery top. The German curve shifts in similar fashion with yields adding 2.8 bps (2-yr) to 5.8 bps (30-yr). The German 10-yr yield sets a new high above 0.3%. The EU 10y swap rate does the same at 0.9%. 10-yr yield spreads vs Germany narrow by up to 3 bps for Italy. The Japanese yen and Swiss franc return part of past session’s gains. EUR/USD trades with an upward bias, changing hands at 1.1354 compared with an 1.1307 open. Eco data included a slightly smaller than expected increase in Germen ZEW investor sentiment, accelerating US producer price inflation (1% M/M & 9.7% Y/Y for headline) and only a small bounce higher in the Empire Manufacturing Survey (coming from the weakest level since May 2020). Details showed relentless price pressure, slightly rising new orders and shipments, higher employment, but a more downbeat assessment on the future (6 months ahead). Markets didn’t respond to the data. EUR/GBP trading is still a proxy of EUR/USD action with the pair rising to 0.8388.
MARKETS
The Independent

Petrol and diesel prices on the rise, Government figures show

The average price of petrol at UK forecourts has jumped by 0.6p to 146.95p per litre, according to Government figures.Data published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) showed the average price on Monday was the highest since it hit 147.53p per litre in November last year.It comes after separate figures from the AA suggested petrol and diesel prices both struck record highs over the weekend.The new BEIS data showed that the price of diesel increased by 0.8p to 151.10p per litre on Monday compared with last week.The cost of living crisis has been ratcheted up yet...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Price Index#Eurostat#American#Nato#Dow Jones#British#The Bank Of England#Eurozone#German#Eurusd#Macd
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Fear boosted safe-haven assets

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine dominated financial markets on Monday, leading to some solid safe-haven demand. The catalyst was a statement from US President Joe Biden, who told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday that the US would respond "swiftly and decisively" if Russia takes further steps toward invasion.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Gold Price Moved into a Bullish Zone below $1,850

Gold price started a major increase above the $1,835 resistance against the US Dollar. The price broke the $1,850 resistance level to move into a bullish zone. Besides, there was a break above $1,860 and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The price traded as high as $1,865 and is currently correcting lower. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,848 level.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Aussie Weakens as Risk Appetite Slides

The Australian dollar slide continues. AUD/USD is down 0.53% at the start of the week and has fallen below the 0.71 level. War in Europe? The crisis on the Ukraine/Russia border shows no signs of easing, as hopes for a diplomatic solution have not borne fruit. German President Olaf Scholz is in Kyiv and will travel to Moscow for a last-ditch effort to reach some agreement that would prevent a Russian invasion. The US has said Russia might invade as early as Wednesday and the situation remains extremely volatile.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Tests Demand Zone

The pound may find support from Britain’s upbeat GDP in Q4. A break above January’s high at 157.70 suggests that the bulls have reclaimed control of price action. The next challenging task is to push above last October’s peak at 158.20. This would resume the uptrend in the medium term.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Remains Well Supported by Overheated Geopoliticals

Spot gold price eases from new three month high ($1865) posted last Friday when the metal price rose 1.75% (the biggest one-day advance since 13 Oct 2021). Overall structure remains firmly bullish as rising tensions over Ukraine continue to boost demand for safe-haven gold. Bulls are likely to consolidate before...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, dollar act as safe-haven assets as tensions continue between Russia-Ukraine

As geopolitical tensions continue to rise on the border of Russia and Ukraine, both gold and the U.S. dollar are truly acting as safe-haven assets. Currently, there has not been a diplomatic solution to the geopolitical tensions as Russia continues to move troops and equipment to the border of Ukraine and Russia. Russia continues to have military exercises on two of Ukraine’s borders. The United States has moved some troops into NATO countries. Collectively we are seeing a flight to safety which is playing out in exactly the scenario you would expect to see in such a tense geopolitical environment. U.S. equities continue to trade under pressure, although today’s declines are mild to moderate. Dollar strength is evident, and most importantly, gold has seen substantial gains with moves almost parabolic.
FOREIGN POLICY
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: USD/RUB

Last week , the US January CPI came in hotter than expected at 7.5% YoY vs 7.3% YoY expected and 7.0% YoY in December. This was the highest reading since February 1982! The Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, was 6% YoY vs 5.5% YoY in December. Markets immediately moved to price in a 50% chance of a 50bps hike at the March meeting. Later, St Louis Fed Chairman James Bullard took to the wires and said that he favors a 100bps hike by July 1st. This would imply a 50bps hike at one of the FOMC meetings prior to that date OR an inter-meeting hike. Markets immediately moved to price in a 100% chance of a 50bps hike at the upcoming March meeting, however, have since retreated to around 65%. On Monday morning, Bullard was on the wires again, repeating this hawkish sentiment. However, several other members of the Fed have also been speaking, which include Daly and George, who dialed back the hawkishness a bit and indicated there is little chance of an inter-meeting hike.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Fear of Uncontrolled Inflation Helps Gold Shrug off Rising Yields

LONDON (Reuters) - Concern among investors that the U.S. Federal Reserve will fail to control inflation is helping to lift gold prices despite a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields that would usually drive the metal lower, analysts said. Real, or inflation-adjusted, returns on U.S. debt have for years been...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Is gold price about to sprint?

(Kitco News) Inflation in the U.S. is now at 7.5% — the highest level in forty years. For the U.S. stocks, this means more losses as markets price in a more aggressive Federal Reserve. But for gold, this means more demand as investors turn to the precious metal for protection.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy