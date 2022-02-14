A data-driven linguistic characterization of hallucinated voices in clinical and non-clinical voice-hearers.

Osteoarthritis (OA) most commonly affects knee joints, and the next most commonly affected sites are the hands and hips. Three distinct hand OA phenotypes have been described: erosive hand OA (EHOA), nodal hand OA - also known as non-erosive hand OA (non-EHOA) - and first carpometacarpal joint OA. EHOA predominantly affects women and is the most aggressive form of hand OA, characterized by a severe clinical onset and progression, leading to joint damage, disability and reduction of quality of life. Clinical signs of inflammation associated with EHOA include the acute onset of pain, swelling and redness. Moreover, EHOA is characterized by radiographic features such as central erosion, saw-tooth and gull-wing lesions and, rarely, ankylosis. The aim of this Review is to report the latest findings on epidemiology, clinical features, pathology and aetiopathogenesis, biomarkers, imaging modalities and treatments for EHOA. The ongoing development of new hand OA classification criteria should facilitate standardization between studies.

