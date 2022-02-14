ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Telemedicine and insomnia: a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis.

physiciansweekly.com
 2 days ago

Telemedicine has been introduced as a new and effective method in dealing with public health challenges, improving access to health care, and reducing healthcare costs in today’s world. Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder that can be managed with cognitive behavioural therapy, however, access to skilled therapists is an issue....

www.physiciansweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
physiciansweekly.com

A Systematic Review and Individual Participant Data Level Meta-Analysis of Primary vs. Specialist Care for Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Primary care providers may be ideally positioned to have a larger role in treating obstructive sleep apnea. Objectives: Using an individual-participant data meta-analysis, establish whether age, gender, the severity of OSA, and daytime sleepiness impacted outcomes and cost-effectiveness of sleep apnea management in primary versus specialized care. CINAHL, CENTRAL, MEDLINE Ovid SP, Scopus, ProQuest, US NIH Ongoing Trials Register, and ISRCTN registry [inception through 09-25-2019] were used as data sources. Hand-searching was carried out. At baseline and follow-up, two authors independently assessed articles and included trials that randomized adults with a suspected diagnosis of sleep apnea to primary versus specialist management within the same study and reported daytime sleepiness using the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (range 0-24; >10 indicates pathological sleepiness; minimum clinically important difference two units).
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Effect of sleep surgery on blood pressure in adults with obstructive sleep apnea: A Systematic Review and meta-analysis.

This meta-analysis evaluates the effect of sleep surgery on blood pressure (BP) in adults with OSA. The study protocol was registered on PROSPERO (CRD42020154425). The PubMed, MEDLINE, EMBASE, and Cochrane databases were independently searched by 2 authors up to March 2020. The keywords used were sleep apnea, OSA, sleep apnea syndromes, surgery, and BP. In 26 studies with 1218 patients (mean age: 46.2 years; 82% men), the mean AHI significantly decreased by 26.2 (95% confidence interval [CI], 21.2 to 31.1) events/hour after sleep surgery. Overall, sleep surgery resulted in a significant reduction in office systolic and diastolic BP by 5.6 mmHg (95% CI, 2.9 to 8.3) and 3.9 mmHg (95% CI, 1.8 to 6.0), respectively, in adults with OSA. According to subgroup analyses, differences in the office BP after sleep surgery were nonsignificant between regions (ie, western vs eastern countries), sample sizes, surgical procedures (ie, pharyngeal surgery vs other surgical procedures), and follow-up periods. Meta-regression analyses revealed that reductions in systolic and diastolic BP were positively correlated with the AHI reduction. In conclusion, sleep surgery significantly reduces BP and AHI in adults with OSA. The BP reduction degree after sleep surgery is positively correlated with the OSA improvement degree.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Dietary carbohydrate and the risk of type 2 diabetes: an updated systematic review and dose"“response meta-analysis of prospective cohort studies

We did this study to clarify the association between carbohydrate intake and the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and potential effect modification by geographical location. PubMed, Scopus and Web of Science were searched to find prospective cohort studies of dietary carbohydrate intake and T2D risk. A random-effects dose"“response meta-analysis was performed to calculate the summary hazard ratios (HRs) and 95%CIs. The quality of cohort studies and the certainty of evidence was rated using the Newcastle"“Ottawa Scale and GRADE tool, respectively. Eighteen prospective cohort studies with 29,229 cases among 607,882 participants were included. Thirteen studies were rated to have high quality, and five as moderate quality. The HR for the highest compared with the lowest category of carbohydrate intake was 1.02 (95%CI: 0.91, 1.15; I2"‰="‰67%, GRADE"‰="‰low certainty). The HRs were 0.93 (95%CI: 0.82, 1.05; I2"‰="‰58%, n"‰="‰7) and 1.26 (95%CI: 1.11, 1.44; I2"‰="‰6%, n"‰="‰6) in Western and Asian countries, respectively. Dose"“response analysis indicated a J shaped association, with the lowest risk at 50% carbohydrate intake (HR50%: 0.95, 95%CI: 0.90, 0.99) and with risk increasing significantly at 70% carbohydrate intake (HR70%: 1.18, 95%CI: 1.03, 1.35). There was no association between low carbohydrate diet score and the risk of T2D (HR: 1.14, 95%CI: 0.89, 1.47; I2"‰="‰90%, n"‰="‰5). Carbohydrate intake within the recommended 45"“65% of calorie intake was not associated with an increased risk of T2D. Carbohydrate intake more than 70% calorie intake might be associated with a higher risk.
HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

A Systematic Review And Meta-Analysis Of The Effects Of Drug Treatment On Outcomes in Heart Failure With Maintained Ejection Fraction.

In patients with heart failure and a preserved ejection fraction, clinical medication trials have failed to show benefits in mortality. From January 1996 to May 2016, for a study, the researchers searched Medline, Embase, and the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials for RCTs evaluating pharmacological therapies in patients with heart failure with a left ventricular (LV) ejection fraction of more than or equal to 40%. All-cause death was the major efficacy outcome. Cardiovascular mortality, heart failure hospitalization, exercise ability (6-minute walk distance, exercise duration, VO2 max), quality of life, and biomarkers were all secondary outcomes (B-type natriuretic peptide, N-terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide). Pooled relative risks (RR) for binary outcomes and weighted mean differences for continuous outcomes were estimated using random-effects models with 95% confidence intervals. The researchers used information from 25 RCTs with a total of 18101 subjects. When compared to placebo, beta-blocker medication reduced all-cause mortality (RR:0.78, 95% Confidence interval 0.65 to 0.94, P=0.008). ACE inhibitors, aldosterone receptor blockers, mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, and other medication types had no impact when compared to placebo. Similar outlines were determined in the case of cardiovascular mortality. When compared to placebo, no single drug class reduced heart failure hospitalization. Treatment efficacy varies depending on the kind of therapy used in patients with heart failure and an LV ejection fraction of more than or equal to 40%, with beta-blockers showing a reduction in all-cause and cardiovascular mortality. More research is needed to confirm the therapeutic effects of beta-blockers in the patient population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#Meta Analysis#Telemedicine#Medicine#Systematic Review#Embase Proquest#Sciencedirect#Cbti
Nature.com

Effects of omega-3 supplementation on lean body mass in cancer patients: a systematic review and meta-analysis

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Omega-3 fatty acids are bioactive nutrients with the potential to preserve lean body mass in individuals with cancer. This study aimed to review the literature on randomized clinical trials that evaluated the effects of omega-3 supplementation on lean body mass in cancer patients. As secondary objectives, we evaluated the effects of omega-3 supplementation on body mass index (BMI) and body weight. We conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis in the following databases: Pubmed, LILACS, Scielo, Scopus, Web of Science, Cochrane, and Embase. It included randomized clinical trials that investigated the effects of omega-3 supplementation on lean body mass in cancer patients. Observational studies, animal experiments, studies carried out with healthy humans, and non-randomized clinical trials were excluded. We utilized the Cochrane scale to assess the quality of the studies. A meta-analysis was carried out to evaluate the effect of omega-3 on lean body mass, BMI, and body weight. Fourteen studies were included, of which four showed significant results from omega-3 supplementation for lean body mass. In the meta-analysis, omega-3 fatty acids increased lean body mass by 0.17"‰kg compared to placebo, but without significant differences between the groups [SMD: 0.17; CI 95%: âˆ’0.01, 0.35; I2"‰="‰41%]. For body weight, omega-3 showed a statistically significant effect [SMD: 0.26; CI 95%: 0.06, 0.45; I2"‰="‰46%], whereas for BMI the results were not significant. This systematic review and meta-analysis showed no statistically significant effect from omega-3 on lean body mass and BMI. On the other hand, there was a statistical significance for body weight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
2minutemedicine.com

Systematic review of Kawasaki disease shows excellent long-term survival

1. In a systematic review of 74 studies reporting Kawasaki disease (KD) outcomes over years of follow-up, overall mortality estimates ranged from 0% to 6%. 2. Long-term outcomes were generally poorer in KD patients with coronary artery aneurysms, with estimated rates of survival without a major adverse cardiac event ranging from 36% to 96% at 30 years of follow-up.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Antimicrobial-associated organ injury among the elderly: a systematic review and meta-analysis protocol.

Older adults (aged 65 years and above) constitute the fastest growing population cohort in the western world. There is increasing evidence that the burden of infections disproportionately affects this cohort of older adults and hence this vulnerable population is frequently exposed to antimicrobials. There is currently no systematic review summarising the evidence for risk of organ injury following antimicrobial exposure among older adults. This protocol will outline how we will conduct a systematic review and meta-analyses to examine the relationship between antimicrobial exposure and organ injury in older adults.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Melatonergic agents influence the sleep-wake and circadian rhythms in healthy and psychiatric participants: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomizedÂ controlled trials

Exogenous melatonergic agents are widely used to treat insomnia and sleep disturbance. Several studies have shown that they might also modulate circadian rhythms. The purpose of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to summarize current knowledge about the effects of melatonin supplements and melatonin agonists on the sleep-wake cycle as well as on the circadian rhythm of melatonin in healthy participants and in patients with psychiatric disorders. The following electronic databases were searched: EMBASE, PubMed, Web of Science, CINAHL, and Cochrane Library. Of the 12,719 articles, we finally selected 30 studies including 1294 healthy participants and 8 studies including 687 patients with psychiatric disorders. Cochrane risk of bias tool was used to assess the risk of bias. Using meta-ANOVA, studies on healthy participants showed advancing effects of melatonergic supplements and agonists on sleep-wake cycle according to dosing time and dosage, despite the fact that the original individual melatonin rhythm was within a normal range (fixed effect model standardized mean difference [95% Confidence Interval] = âˆ’0.639[âˆ’0.968 to âˆ’0.310]). In a limited number of randomized controlled trials with psychiatric patients, the findings seemed similar to those with healthy participants, despite the psychiatric disorders and treatment related factors affecting circadian rhythms. Given the unmet clinical need for evidence-based treatments to correct circadian rhythms in psychiatric disorders, efficacy of melatonergic agents seen in healthy participants, and similarity of findings among psychiatric patients, large scale, well-designed randomized controlled trials are needed to test efficacy on circadian parameters in psychiatric disorders.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

Association between blood lead levels and markers of calcium homeostasis: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Chronic Pb exposure associated systemic illness are partly posited to involve calcium homeostasis. Present systematic review aims to comprehensively evaluate the association between chronic lead exposure and markers of calcium homeostasis. Observational studies documenting the changes in calcium homeostasis markers (i.e. serum calcium, parathyroid hormone, vitamin D & calcitonin) between occupationally Pb exposed group and control group were systematically searched from pubmed-Medline, Scopus, and Embase digital databases since inception to September 24, 2021. The protocol was earlier registered at PROSPERO (ID: CRD42020199503) and executed adhering to PRISMA 2020 guidelines. Mean differences of calcium homeostasis markers between the groups were analysed using random-effects model. Conventional I2 statistics was employed to assess heterogeneity, while the risk for various biases were assessed using Newcastle Ottawa Scale. Sub-group, sensitivity and meta-regression analyses were performed where data permitted. Eleven studies including 837 Pb exposed and 739 controls were part of the present study. Pb exposed group exhibited higher mean blood lead level [i.e. 36.13 (with 95% CI 25.88"“46.38) Âµg/dl] significantly lower serum calcium (i.e. âˆ’Â 0.72Â mg/dl with 95% CI âˆ’Â 0.36 to âˆ’Â 1.07) and trend of higher parathyroid levels and lower vitamin D levels than controls. Heterogeneity was high (I2"‰>"‰90%) among the studies. Considering the cardinal role of calcium in multiple biological functions, present observations emphasis the need for periodic evaluation of calcium levels and its markers among those with known cumulative Pb exposure.
SCIENCE
physiciansweekly.com

Mobile stroke units associated with better outcomes for acute ischemic stroke management

1. Compared with usual care, mobile stroke unit deployment was associated with a significant increase in the odds of excellent outcome, a higher proportion of treatment via intravenous thrombolysis, and a 30-minute reduction in onset-to-thrombolysis times, without safety concerns. 2. However, it must be recognized that mobile stroke unit implementation...
MOBILE, AL
physiciansweekly.com

Ultrasound Assessment of Salivary Glands in Sjogren Syndrome: Recent Advances

For a study, it was determined that in patients with Sjögren syndrome (SS), multiple imaging methods (such as sialography and salivary gland scintigraphy) were used to examine the parotid glands. However, their usage was restricted due to their invasive nature and expensive cost. Rheumatologists were becoming interested in ultrasound (US) as a supplementary diagnostic technique for SS. To date, there was a growing amount of evidence that supports its sensitivity in assessing salivary glands in SS. Researchers sought to look at the possible function of ultrasound as a diagnostic and prognostic tool in SS, as well as to review the evidence that supported its usage.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Optimal blood pressure target to prevent severe hypertension in pregnancy: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Severe hypertension in pregnancy is a hypertensive crisis that requires urgent and intensive care due to its high maternal and fetal mortality. However, there is still a conflict of opinion on the recommendations of antihypertensive therapy. This study aimed to identify the optimal blood pressure (BP) levels to prevent severe hypertension in pregnant women with nonsevere hypertension. Ovid MEDLINE and the Cochrane Library were searched, and only randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were included if they compared the effects of antihypertensive drugs and placebo/no treatment or more intensive and less intensive BP-lowering treatments in nonsevere hypertensive pregnant patients. A random effects model meta-analysis was performed to estimate the pooled risk ratio (RR) for the outcomes. Forty RCTs with 6355 patients were included in the study. BP-lowering treatment significantly prevented severe hypertension (RR, 0.46; 95% CI, 0.37"“0.56), preeclampsia (RR, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.69"“0.98), severe preeclampsia (RR, 0.38; 95% CI, 0.17"“0.84), placental abruption (RR, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.32"“0.86), and preterm birth (<"‰37 weeks; RR, 0.81; 95% CI, 0.71"“0.93), while the risk of small for gestational age infants was increased (RR, 1.25; 95% CI, 1.02"“1.54). An achieved systolic blood pressure (SBP) of <"‰130"‰mmHg reduced the risk of severe hypertension to nearly one-third compared with an SBP of â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg, with a significant interaction of the BP levels achieved with BP-lowering therapy. There was no significant interaction between the subtypes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and BP-lowering treatment, except for placental abruption. BP-lowering treatment aimed at an SBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg and accompanied by the careful monitoring of fetal growth might be recommended to prevent severe hypertension.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Futurity

Arthritis drug may save COVID patients on ventilators

Critically-ill patients with COVID-19 requiring respiratory support survived at a statistically higher rate when randomized to get the anti-inflammatory drug baricitinib, according to a new study. Baricitinib is a repurposed drug, originally developed for rheumatoid arthritis. Last year, the Food and Drug Administration issued an amended Emergency Use Authorization for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy