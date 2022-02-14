Telemedicine and insomnia: a comprehensive systematic review and meta-analysis.

Exogenous melatonergic agents are widely used to treat insomnia and sleep disturbance. Several studies have shown that they might also modulate circadian rhythms. The purpose of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to summarize current knowledge about the effects of melatonin supplements and melatonin agonists on the sleep-wake cycle as well as on the circadian rhythm of melatonin in healthy participants and in patients with psychiatric disorders. The following electronic databases were searched: EMBASE, PubMed, Web of Science, CINAHL, and Cochrane Library. Of the 12,719 articles, we finally selected 30 studies including 1294 healthy participants and 8 studies including 687 patients with psychiatric disorders. Cochrane risk of bias tool was used to assess the risk of bias. Using meta-ANOVA, studies on healthy participants showed advancing effects of melatonergic supplements and agonists on sleep-wake cycle according to dosing time and dosage, despite the fact that the original individual melatonin rhythm was within a normal range (fixed effect model standardized mean difference [95% Confidence Interval] = âˆ’0.639[âˆ’0.968 to âˆ’0.310]). In a limited number of randomized controlled trials with psychiatric patients, the findings seemed similar to those with healthy participants, despite the psychiatric disorders and treatment related factors affecting circadian rhythms. Given the unmet clinical need for evidence-based treatments to correct circadian rhythms in psychiatric disorders, efficacy of melatonergic agents seen in healthy participants, and similarity of findings among psychiatric patients, large scale, well-designed randomized controlled trials are needed to test efficacy on circadian parameters in psychiatric disorders.

