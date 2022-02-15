Blue Briefcase icon

Along with the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, Samsung has also announced its latest flagship tablet lineup — the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Over the years, Apple’s iPad has maintained its dominance in the flagship tablets category. If there’s one brand that has been competing with Apple in this space, it’s Samsung. The flagship ‘S’ series of tablets has always stood for a premium experience right from performance to display. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is no different. If you’re planning to buy any of the three flagship tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8 series for yourself, here are some of the best deals to take advantage of. The tablets are quite expensive, so a nice deal is always welcome!

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO