Blue Briefcase icon

 19 hours ago

I just purchase brand new A90, all google icons have a blue briefcase badge. Some apps are duplicated where I...

forum.xda-developers.com

New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to drop a pin on Google Maps

Placing pins on Google Maps is a great way to plan your journey and share favorite spots with friends. Google Maps is the most used navigation app with over twenty million downloads worldwide. One of the reasons it’s so popular is the pin-dropping feature, which allows you to quickly mark locations on the map. But don’t worry, it doesn’t drop giant pins onto the earth as the above photo depicts — that’s an artistic sculpture of the 15-pixel digital icon. Here’s how to drop a pin on Google Maps.
INTERNET
xda-developers

Convert to Global ROM

It's been quite quiet in here so I am guessing not many people purchased one an X30. Do we think like most of the previous Moto and Lenovo chinese phones we will be able to flash the global rom once available?. I managed to do it on my Lenovo Legion...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

What colors does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series come in?

Along with the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, Samsung has also announced its latest flagship tablet lineup — the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Over the years, Apple’s iPad has maintained its dominance in the flagship tablets category. If there’s one brand that has been competing with Apple in this space, it’s Samsung. The flagship ‘S’ series of tablets has always stood for a premium experience right from performance to display. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is no different.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

These are the Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Pre-order Deals in 2022

Along with the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, Samsung has also announced its latest flagship tablet lineup — the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Over the years, Apple’s iPad has maintained its dominance in the flagship tablets category. If there’s one brand that has been competing with Apple in this space, it’s Samsung. The flagship ‘S’ series of tablets has always stood for a premium experience right from performance to display. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is no different. If you’re planning to buy any of the three flagship tablets in the Galaxy Tab S8 series for yourself, here are some of the best deals to take advantage of. The tablets are quite expensive, so a nice deal is always welcome!
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Android TV box advice

I'm looking for a box that could transcode Dolby Digital Plus to dolby Digital on the flight. My problem is that my sound system must be connected throught SPDIF and doesn't support DD+. Therefore Netflix and Prime are delivering stereo sound tracks only. I was told that some boxes can...
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

12.5.5 and proximity sensors in dev mode

According to this post : https://forum.xda-developers.com/t/...oper-options-from-many-phones-12-0-4.4214983/. I wanna ask if people on last updates, still have this option or it has been removed? (in Dev mode/ "Quick Settings Developer Tiles" / proximity sensors ). I'm still on 12.0.4 and use sensors off,no root, only debloat lot of things.... and blocking auto updates.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Is there lollipop available for Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 SM-T231

I have a Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 SM-T231 8GB, Wi-Fi + 4G UK tablet. it is routed and has no sim lock. it works fine for phone calls. and general activity BUT its on kitkat 4.4.2. i dont use mobile devices much but one thing i do use them for is discord video to test that my stream is acceptable.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

OxygenOS on F2 pro

There is any possibility to port OxygenOS on our Poco F2 pro?. I have notice that oneplus 8t has similar hardware configuration. But it use A/B slots ROM. I have already tried to flash in fastboot the oneplus 8t Rom on poco with insuccess. Can you help me in this...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Upgrade Leadcool TV Box

I haven't been here for a long time, but we always come back to the sources. I bought a Leadcool android tv box a long time ago (Leadcool Box) and I want to know if I can do something of this box, or if I leave it in the dust.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Audio media player on a TV box.

I want to play spotify audio on my TV box with a cable connection to my stereo amp. How can this be done using a modern box with SPDIF output and also is there a way of using a smartphone to control the TV box and its Spotify app so that the need for a TV monitor is avoided.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Apple patches a WebKit vulnerability with latest iOS and macOS updates

Apple has released iOS 15.3 and macOS Monterey 12.2.1 to the public. These minor updates to iOS 15 and macOS Monterey come with essential security patches, in addition to fixes for bugs that have been affecting many users. These patches include a fix for a WebKit vulnerability that may have been actively exploited by malicious websites. For this reason, all iPhone and Mac users are advised to update their devices.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Low Bluetooth volume on EMUI12

Since EMUI 12 update I'm experiencing low volume via Bluetooth on my headphones and earbuds. There's no absolute volume toogle in developer settings anymore. Huawei removed it. Only they know why. Tested this on. Sony wh-1000xm3. Sony wf-1000xm4. Soundcore Liberty 3 pro. Is there any other way to increase volume...
ELECTRONICS
uticaphoenix.net

How to use Zoom on the Echo Show

Zoom meetings are a part of everyday life for many of us. Whether you’re a middle schooler learning remotely or an executive with back-to-back meetings, or if it’s just that your book club still meets virtually, most of us have to grapple with the video conference company at some point in our week. Having another option for joining meetings other than your computer or squinting at your smartphone is a nice bonus, and if you have an Echo Show at home, it can make a useful hands-free Zoom machine.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Android Auto keeps disconnecting

Does anyone else have the issue where Android Auto keeps disconnecting while driving?. Google/Android doesn't seem to want to acknowledge there's an issue with their App and just suggest usb cable to try which I have, but it doesn't fix the issue. My Audi A3's in-car entertainment firmware is up...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

OnePlus 10 Pro ColorOS 12.1 A.09

OnePlus 10 Pro is getting another software update with ColorOS 12.1 A.09 and added 1Hz 1Hz AOD, optimize the refresh rate of the screen display, reduce the standby power consumption in AOD scenarios (only support some AODs), and optimized Bluetooth, camera, and more. Changelog:. Camera. [Optimized] Background blur effect in...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Android Toolbox

This application is built with Flutter. It uses adb behind the scenes to execute each and every user operation. The application comes bundled with adb, so you need not have adb installed and configured in path. I plan to bring it to linux after adding some functionality. Features​. You can...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

trouble with my S20 Ultra

Hey, I've rooted my device on android 11 and unrooted it again, but for some stupid reason kept the bootloader unlocked. the new Android 12 came out and i installed it, but now i wanted to lock the bootloader and I've noticed a few things:. 1- can't access the bootloader,...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Apple might unveil a smaller, M2-powered MacBook Pro next month

The next hardware-focused Apple event could be only a few weeks away. We are expecting the company to debut new products on March 8. These devices could include the iPhone SE 3rd Gen and a new iPad Air. While it’s still unclear what the company will exactly reveal during the virtual event, a new leak suggests that a smaller, M2-powered MacBook Pro might be on the list. A reliable source — who has close links to Apple’s supply chain — has provided this piece of information. They also were behind the notched MacBook Pro leak last year, so it’s very possible that they’re right this time around, too.
TECHNOLOGY

