ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

cant install a vpn

xda-developers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have a android Q+ tv box,i've tried installing nord or surfshark vpn. all i keep getting is what you...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccftech.com

How to Quickly Take a Screenshot on Android By Tapping the Back of Your Phone

Apple's back tap on iOS allows users to perform certain actions by tapping the back of their iPhone. You can set several actions like taking a screenshot. However, Android users could not enjoy the same feature on their phones. Now, with the launch of Android 12, Google has embedded the feature in Settings which you can access with ease. If you want a faster way to take screenshots, Android 12 houses a new feature called Quick tap. You can learn how to quickly take a screenshot on Android using the back tap feature on your phone,
CELL PHONES
Hot Hardware

Delete This Authenticator Android App Immediately To Avoid Its Banking Malware Payload

A Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) app that's been making the rounds on Google Play could steal your banking information, say researchers at Pradeo, a mobile security research and product provider based out of France. According to the team, the app was removed from the Google Play store, however, it remained active and available for 15 days, driving 10,000+ confirmed installations. Reportedly, that app also includes a "trojan-dropper" that will install bank information-stealing malware onto the end-users mobile device. It is advised the app be removed immediately by anyone who installed it. The following are the details of the app so that you can remove the app yourself.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Clicking on one of these texts allows devious malware to take over your phone

Text messages have not gone out of fashion. While platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram have exploded in use, 2.1 trillion text messages were still sent in 2020. Facebook Messenger is also a popular choice, and the company recently introduced end-to-end encryption. Unfortunately, text messages are also popular with cybercriminals. Constantly...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cant#Vpn
TechRepublic

How to use DuckDuckGo on your PC and mobile devices

DuckDuckGo promises a more privacy-minded search experience by not tracking your searches as do Google, Bing and others. But beyond simply using DuckDuckGo as your online search engine, you can incorporate it in other ways. DuckDuckGo extensions are available for Google Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge to provide not only...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to change Google Maps voice and language

Hey Google, I don't like your tone of voice. When you start a trip using Google Maps, you will notice a steady female voice begin to give you directions vocally. This is great for focusing on the road, as you don’t always have to be looking at your phone. However, if you don’t like the voice, is there anything you can do about it? Let’s talk about how to change the Google Maps voice and language.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Copy text from images and videos with these free and easy tools

With the launch of MacOS Monterey last fall, Apple introduced a neat feature called Live Text, which lets you highlight and copy text directly from images, both in Safari and in system apps such as Photos and Quick Look. (It also works on iOS.) But what if you want to...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
komando.com

5 best browsers not named Chrome to use with your Android phone

It’s hard to imagine a world without Google. But every time you use Google or Google Chrome, your information and habits are stored and used to serve targeted ads and more. Tap or click here for a big reason to stop using Google Chrome on your smartphone. So what...
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

How to disable the in-app browser on the Gmail app for Android

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. If you were asked to name the worst thing about the internet, you may select cyberbullying, hacking, or information warfare. You would be wrong.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

12.5.5 and proximity sensors in dev mode

According to this post : https://forum.xda-developers.com/t/...oper-options-from-many-phones-12-0-4.4214983/. I wanna ask if people on last updates, still have this option or it has been removed? (in Dev mode/ "Quick Settings Developer Tiles" / proximity sensors ). I'm still on 12.0.4 and use sensors off,no root, only debloat lot of things.... and blocking auto updates.
TECHNOLOGY
xda-developers

Android Toolbox

This application is built with Flutter. It uses adb behind the scenes to execute each and every user operation. The application comes bundled with adb, so you need not have adb installed and configured in path. I plan to bring it to linux after adding some functionality. Features​. You can...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Google One VPN lands on the iPhone and iPad

Google has announced that it’s Google One VPN is now available on the iPhone and iPad, the company has announced the launch of the feature on Apple’s iOS platform. The company has said that the Google One VPN will be available to members of the Premium plans which are 2TB or higher.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Apple patches a WebKit vulnerability with latest iOS and macOS updates

Apple has released iOS 15.3 and macOS Monterey 12.2.1 to the public. These minor updates to iOS 15 and macOS Monterey come with essential security patches, in addition to fixes for bugs that have been affecting many users. These patches include a fix for a WebKit vulnerability that may have been actively exploited by malicious websites. For this reason, all iPhone and Mac users are advised to update their devices.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Google's VPN is coming to your iPhone

Google has revealed it is rolling out its VPN service to iOS devices, after a successful launch on Android last year. The VPN forms part of the company’s Google One subscription package, which also includes cloud storage, phone backup and various other benefits. As is the case on Android,...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Is there lollipop available for Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 SM-T231

I have a Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 SM-T231 8GB, Wi-Fi + 4G UK tablet. it is routed and has no sim lock. it works fine for phone calls. and general activity BUT its on kitkat 4.4.2. i dont use mobile devices much but one thing i do use them for is discord video to test that my stream is acceptable.
CELL PHONES
CNET

NordVPN and Surfshark are merging, continuing VPN consolidation trend

NordVPN and Surfshark have finalized a merger agreement between the two VPN providers, the companies announced Wednesday. Though the specifics of the transaction aren't being released, the finalized merger agreement follows months of negotiations between the two companies that began in mid-2021, according to a joint press release issued by Surfshark and Nord Security, NordVPN's parent company.
BUSINESS
xda-developers

Google Voice for Android gets Smart Reply suggestions

Google Voice is getting a smart new feature that makes it easier to quickly respond to text messages. With the latest update, the app has gained the AI-powered Smart Reply feature, which displays context-based replies within chats. As spotted by 9to5Google, Smart Reply suggestions appear just above the text box...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Poll: Do you use a VPN service?

VPNs have many uses, but do you actually use them in the first place?. A virtual private network (VPN) is one of the most useful services around, routing your connection through another region for a number of reasons. This could be for privacy or simply because you want to watch content that’s not available in your market.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy