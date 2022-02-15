16 Best Waifus in Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan The Final Season Future Memories was a delight to review, as it’s a game-changer from here on out. Whether it has been the past or the present, the reality there’s just one; the future is set, and nothing you can do to stop it. Not even Eren. He’s letting events play out the way they’re supposed to. He claims to be “free”, but it is a possibility that he is just a slave to the Attack Titan? The tragedy of Eren Yeager is that he never achieves that freedom he searches for. As Grisha says in the episode, all of their memories ( I believe he referring to the Attack Titan) have brought them there, to that cave.

